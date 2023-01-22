ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS LA

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

MOUNT BALDY, CA
CBS LA

75-year-old hiker goes missing at Mount Baldy

San Bernardino deputies are now searching for two hikers who went missing on Mount Baldy. 75-year-old Jin Chung was last seen at about 6:00 a.m. on Sunday after carpooling with two other people, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. However, when the group arrived they went on their separate paths with the understanding that they would meet back at the car at about 2:00 p.m. Chung never returned and the other hikers never heard from or saw him. Ground crews searched for him on Sunday night but could not find him. High wind warnings prevented the department from using their helicopters to search for the 75-year-old man. Actor Julian Sands went missing at the same peak earlier this month. Authorities have yet to locate him.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at (909) 356-6767 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (909) 387-8313. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or submit their tip on the We-Tip website. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment

Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
vvng.com

Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead

VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.
VICTORVILLE, CA
z1077fm.com

Attempted kidnapping thwarted in Pioneertown, suspect arrested

The kidnapping of a Pioneertown woman was thwarted by the victim’s father last week, and the suspect was later located and arrested. On Wednesday morning (January 18), County Sheriff’s Deputies report that a male suspect broke into a house and physically removed a woman from her home in the 5500 block of Tom Mix Road in Pioneertown, carrying her down the stairs and towards the front door against her will. Deputies say that the victim’s father witnessed the incident and intervened, preventing her from being taken by the suspect.
PIONEERTOWN, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA

