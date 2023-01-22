Read full article on original website
Second hiker found in area in California where Julian Sands is missing
A 75-year-old hiker was rescued on Tuesday after he was lost on the same California mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing earlier this month.
Hiker reported missing on Sunday found alive on Mt. Baldy
Rescue personnel on Tuesday reported that they have located a hiker who was reported missing in the Mt. Baldy area. The hiker, North Hollywood-resident Jin Chung, 75, was first reported missing on Sunday, in the same spot where rescue crews were already searching for Julian Sands, the missing British actor who had set out to hike the area on Jan. 13. San Bernardino County firefighters reported that he was found on the side of the mountain and was able to walk out with the help of rescuers. They said that Chung appeared to be in good spirits, but that he had suffered...
Hiker found alive after going missing on Mt. Baldy
LOS ANGELES - A 75-year-old North Hollywood man has been found alive after going missing in the San Gabriel Mountains this weekend. Jin Chung was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 around 6 a.m., according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. Chung had initially carpooled to Mount Baldy with two other people and the three had arranged to meet back at the car at 2 p.m. Chung was the only one who did not return, authorities said.
75-year-old hiker goes missing at Mount Baldy
San Bernardino deputies are now searching for two hikers who went missing on Mount Baldy. 75-year-old Jin Chung was last seen at about 6:00 a.m. on Sunday after carpooling with two other people, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. However, when the group arrived they went on their separate paths with the understanding that they would meet back at the car at about 2:00 p.m. Chung never returned and the other hikers never heard from or saw him. Ground crews searched for him on Sunday night but could not find him. High wind warnings prevented the department from using their helicopters to search for the 75-year-old man. Actor Julian Sands went missing at the same peak earlier this month. Authorities have yet to locate him.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at (909) 356-6767 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (909) 387-8313. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or submit their tip on the We-Tip website.
Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront
Phelan, San Bernardino County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a convenience store smashing through the storefront and injuring a child inside the location late Saturday night. San… Read more "Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront"
Traffic on Highway 18 diverted after 2-vehicle crash; Apple Valley School Police Officer Injured
APPLE VALLEY, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — Traffic on Highway 18 was diverted for nearly an hour following 2-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. It happened at about 11:01 a.m. at the intersection of Flat Head Road and Highway 18 in the Town of Apple Valley on Jan. 24, 2023. The crash involved...
Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment
Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
86-year-old man dies after Sunday morning crash on Highway 18 in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 86-year-old man died after a Sunday morning traffic collision in the Town of Apple Valley. It happened on January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:03 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Station, and rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash.
Yucca Valley Women collides with utility pole after awaken by police, served DUI
A woman alleged to have been asleep behind the wheel was awoken by Sheriff’s Deputies, at which point she drove her car into a utility pole. At around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning (January 21), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic on Twentynine Palms Highway near Pinon Dr. in Yucca Valley.
Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead
VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia. Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was...
Attempted kidnapping thwarted in Pioneertown, suspect arrested
The kidnapping of a Pioneertown woman was thwarted by the victim’s father last week, and the suspect was later located and arrested. On Wednesday morning (January 18), County Sheriff’s Deputies report that a male suspect broke into a house and physically removed a woman from her home in the 5500 block of Tom Mix Road in Pioneertown, carrying her down the stairs and towards the front door against her will. Deputies say that the victim’s father witnessed the incident and intervened, preventing her from being taken by the suspect.
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
