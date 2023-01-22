ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators leap in NET rankings after win over Mississippi State

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnS7S_0kNMONV300

Florida basketball rebounded from its tough loss against the Texas A&M Aggies last week to earn a road win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night by a final score of 54-52. The Gators came out of the opening gates strong, and despite faltering a bit in the second half and allowing their hosts to get back into the game, the Orange and Blue notched its first Quadrant 1 win of the season.

Speaking of quadrants, the updated NET rankings following the game were bullish on the Gators, elevating Todd Golden’s gang seven spots from No. 52 to No. 45 thanks to the victory. Florida is now 1-6 in Quad 1 games, 2-2 in Quad 2, 5-0 in Quad 3 and 3-0 in Quad 4 matchups, while holding an 11-8 record overall and a 4-3 mark in Southeastern Conference play during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Gators return home for their next matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks who are currently ranked No. 282 in the NET. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, inside the O’Connell Center, with ESPN2 handling the video broadcast and Gators IMG Sports Network taking care of the radio coverage.

List

Gallery

List

Gallery

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Florida Gators News: Napier gets two from portal, Ethan White finds home

The transfer portal taketh away, but the transfer portal also giveth for the Florida Gators as yesterday Billy Napier secured the commitment of two new players out of the AAC. Mannie Nunnery is a linebacker from Houston. A member of the class of 2019, Nunnery is listed at 6-2, 225 pounds. He wasn’t highly regarded coming out of high school as he was a three-star prospect ranked outside the top 1,000 players from the class of 2019, but he climbed his way up the Cougar depth chart and saw decent playing time this past season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs enjoy a big Sunday in the transfer market

Mississippi State had some immediate needs to fill in the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldog quickly identified some defensive backs with which to revamp the secondary and a kicker to replace the outgoing Massimo Biscardi. With those gaps filled, State turned its attention to the offensive side of the football.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

It can't just be Graham Mertz or bust for Florida at QB ... right?

The analogy was a bit harsh. When Graham Mertz’s commitment to Florida went public, I tweeted that it felt like when you go to the grocery store having not eaten all day, and you tell yourself that you’re going home with a nice juicy steak, but you instead panic and go home with a Hungry Man frozen dinner.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Hayes says the Florida Gators are “100%” his top school

The Florida Gators are in desperate need of linebackers in the Class of 2024 after only signing one in the 2023 class and last weekend one of their top targets was on campus. 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes (6-4, 210, Largo, FL. High) was on campus and he got to see a little more of the academic side of things this trip.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

What's behind the rising egg prices, UF expert explains

Instacart ranked Florida as the second most expensive state to buy a dozen eggs. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? UF Clinical Professor of Finance Brian Gendreau says that's kind of a similar question when it comes to what's driving up egg costs. "The consensus seems to be...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges

Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
MICANOPY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy