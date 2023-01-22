Read full article on original website
Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy: get a 55-inch OLED TV for just $899.99
Super Bowl TV deals are live at Best Buy, as Sunday's big game is just weeks away. We've been sifting through today's offers and just spotted LG's best-selling A2 OLED TV on sale for $899.99 (was $1,299.99) for the 55-inch model. That's a fantastic deal on a mid-size OLED display and just $100 more than the record-low Black Friday price.
Motorola Razr 2023: what we want to see and what we know so far
Most years the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip line doesn’t have much competition, but in 2022 that all changed, as the Motorola Razr 2022 became a serious rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. This wasn’t Motorola’s first clamshell foldable, but it was the company’s first genuinely great one,...
Samsung Galaxy S23 deals: how much they'll cost and the promos to expect
It's that time of the year again - the one when Android fans the world over eagerly await the launch of a new series of flagship devices from Samsung. If you're already preparing your bank account for the inevitable hefty blow, then we've made some informed predictions for next month's Samsung Galaxy S23 deals right here.
The next TicWatch Pro smartwatch borrows its design from the Google Pixel Watch
A leaked render for Mobvoi’s next TicWatch Pro series smartwatch teases a simpler design than its predecessor – and one that looks heavily inspired by the Google Pixel Watch. We were really impressed with the TicWatch Pro 3; it’s currently one of the best Wear OS smartwatches on...
Meraki Go Plus Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing and more
The Meraki Go Plus hardware firewall is excellent at securing a small business network quickly and effectively. For $340, the built-in software includes Cloud connectivity, VPN, IP filters, and something that is still uncommon but extremely useful, network analytics. Being a Cisco product, the Go Plus takes advantage of great online support backed with a two-year warranty.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: five ways it could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is arguably the best phone on the planet right now, but it might not be for long, as there’s a very good chance the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have it beat when this upcoming phone lands on February 1. In fact, even if...
MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2, 2023) vs MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1, 2021) - which model is best for you?
The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch is one of the most popular mobile workstations for creative professionals out there thanks to its powerful new Apple M-series processors, and the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are sure to get Apple fans excited. But the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021), powered by...
Alienware Aurora gaming PC deal slashes $550 off a mid-range RTX 3060 Ti model
Dell's latest round of gaming PC deals includes some fantastic options this week, in particular, this Alienware Aurora R14 for $1,299 (was $1,849) (opens in new tab). While still a little on the pricey end, a whopping $550 price cut makes this one a great buy considering you get an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a speedy Ryzen 7-5800 processor - all extremely competitive for the price point.
7 things we still need to know before we'd buy a Galaxy S23
The Galaxy S23 is coming, and Samsung is already taking reservations even though it hasn’t officially said the phone’s name publicly. We can be sure that on February 1 at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event we’ll learn more about the new phone family, but I’m not ready to put my name on a list to buy one just yet. There are still some important bits that haven’t leaked that I’m waiting for Samsung to share.
Fed up with noisy laptop fans? Fanless cooling tech could soon bring you peace
An innovative new cooling solution could lead to the demise of the laptop fan, if it really is as effective as its creators suggest. San Jose-based firm Frore Systems (opens in new tab) have developed a revolutionary new ‘cooling chip’ that could be implemented to provided superior - and near-silent - cooling for everything from the best ultrabooks to even the best VR headset.
4K HDR support means the Mac mini M2 Pro might be ideal for your home theater
When Apple announced the new Mac mini (M2), one of the interesting tidbits was that its HDMI port has been upgraded, although only if you get the version with the M2 Pro chip. Support for 4K at 120Hz natively, or 4K at 240Hz using Display Stream Compression (DSC) tech, are now available in that model, and both are nice – but what really made me sit up and take notice is that 4K HDR is now supported, for the first time.
Act fast: Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro just crashed to a record-low price at Amazon
Upgrade your machine and save some cash with this fantastic deal we've just spotted on Apple's powerful MacBook Pro. Amazon has just dropped the 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro to $1,999 (opens in new tab) (was $2,499) - that's a massive $500 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. Apple's...
DualSense vs DualSense Edge: which PS5 controller should you buy?
With the launch of the DualSense Edge, Sony has officially thrown its hat into the ‘Pro’ controller ring, alongside heavy hitters like Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. Not to mention third-party standouts like Nacon’s Revolution X Pro. The DualSense Edge, being a premium controller, houses...
WhatsApp on macOS finally gets a big update with a gold icon that's out now
Meta has finally released a native beta version of WhatsApp for Mac users, which is now available to download (opens in new tab), bringing an increase in speed and an updated interface along with easier access to send GIFs, audio messages, and more. This marks the arrival of the first...
Microsoft really wants to find out if your version of Office is unsupported, but won't really say why
Microsoft has unveiled its intention to collect data from Office users about which out-of-date products they’re still running. The company says it is looking to gather data about the number of users running 2007, 2010, and 2013 versions of Microsoft Office. Microsoft also said that the scheme, part of...
Fujifilm X Summit 2023: the mirrorless cameras and lenses we're hoping to see
Fujifilm launched some of the best mirrorless cameras of 2022, including the photo-centric Fujifilm X-T5 and video powerhouses like the Fujifilm X-H2 and X-H2S. But it clearly isn't ready to sit back and admire those launches as it's announced that there'll be another X Summit event in April 2023. Historically,...
A Samsung Galaxy S23 teaser video highlights epic night and moon shots
One thing a lot of the best phones are surprisingly good at is taking photos of the moon, and there’s a high chance the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be even better than the current crop, going by a new official teaser video. Samsung has posted a short video...
WhatsApp upcoming feature won't force you to sacrifice image quality
WhatsApp is currently developing a way for users to send images in their original resolution without impacting quality. WABetaInfo, which discovered the feature (opens in new tab), reports users will be able to choose photo quality via a new Settings menu located in the app’s drawing tool. The current version of WhatsApp does allow you to choose “Best Quality” prior to sending images to keep the resolution high, but it still compresses files – just to a lesser extent in order to provide a fast data transfer time. But still, having that newfound level of control will be especially helpful in situations where the quality of a photo is important, as WABetaInfo points out. Not much else is known about the feature, but it’s probably safe to say sending images in their original resolution will most likely increase data transfer time, download time, and the amount of space needed on a device to store said files.
343 Industries commits to developing ‘future’ Halo games despite layoffs
The studio head of Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has announced that the Microsoft-owned studio will continue to develop Halo games, despite rumors to the contrary. In a recent Tweet (opens in new tab), from the official Halo Twitter, studio head Pierre Hintze announced: “Halo and Master Chief are here to stay. 343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and more of what makes Halo great.”
AMD is winning a key battle against Nvidia in GPU price war
AMD’s RX 6000 graphics cards are looking like compelling purchases right now, with prices falling steadily as seen in a new report for this month, while Nvidia GPUs are stubbornly refusing to drop. This is going by TechSpot’s (opens in new tab) GPU price update for January 2023 (the...
