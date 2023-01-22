Read full article on original website
Chester Democrats 2023 Share Heat Fundraiser
CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Town Democratic Committee is holding its 18th annual Share Heat Fundraiser. As fuel prices have risen significantly this year, the need for heating fuel assistance to provide warmth and comfort continues to grow. Your donation to the Share Heat Fundraiser will keep the heat...
Supporting Vermont youth for 27 years
LUDLOW, Vt. – Windsor County Youth Services (WCYS) is excited to announce our 28th year of operation. WCYS was founded by the late Viola Wynne, a teacher and drug and alcohol therapist, who had a vision to provide short-term shelter for run-away youth or those who, for one reason or another, simply were not able to live with their families. Thus in 1995 “Mountainside House” was established to house eight youth from Windsor County who were experiencing a crisis in their living situation.
News from Westminster Volunteer Fire and Rescue
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Fire and Rescue Department holds their monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and a combined drill on the third Tuesday of the month. Rescue training is the second Tuesday of the month. The next association meeting is Feb....
Springfield OLLI Announces Spring ‘23 Programs
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield OLLI, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, is pleased to announce its Spring ‘23 programs. There will be exciting programs on history and nature. The first program on Tuesday Feb. 28, will give a look back on 100 years of Vermont in films. Sponsored by the...
Plymouth Village designations approved
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – On Monday, Nov. 28, the Vermont Downtown Board unanimously approved Plymouth’s village center designations for Plymouth Union and Tyson. The village center designation process recognizes and encourages local efforts to revitalize Vermont’s traditional villages. Once designated, the community receives priority consideration for state grants (Municipal Planning Grants, Vermont Community Development Program) and other resources and support. Commercial property owners are eligible for tax credits to support building improvements.
Monadnock Grows Together Winter Workshop Series
WALPOLE, N.H. – Monadnock Grows Together is a free local resource for gardeners and small-scale urban farmers looking for advice, information, and support. Monadnock Grows Together is excited to announce a free three-part winter workshop series, registration required. Garden Planning Workshop. When: Feb. 8, 2-4 p.m. Where: Keene Public...
VITA Free Tax Prep Services start at SEVCA locations Jan. 27
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) is again offering the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which provides free income tax preparation and filing help to anyone who makes $60,000 or less that falls within the VITA scope requirements. SEVCA is offering a Covid-safe, low contact service...
Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 01-25-23
The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Chester Cannabis Commission and Police Advisory updates; Plymouth votes “Yes” on three Articles; Ludlow Planning Commission plans survey; and Plymouth Village designations approved. Every publication also has...
Exciting Ludlow Rec athletic milestone unites across the decade
LUDLOW, Vt. – It was a touching scene in the Ludlow Community Center gym on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18. Officer Zach Paul presented Ludlow 5/6 Boys athlete Cooper Garvey with an honorary basketball marking a special occasion. 10 years ago as a 5/6 player himself, No.11 Zach Paul achieved an amazing milestone, scoring 1000 points before moving up from his years on Ludlow Rec to continue his basketball career at BRHS. The year prior, in 2012, Natalie Langile reached this accomplishment on the Ludlow 5/6 Girls Basketball Team. And with a packed gym last Wednesday, Officer Paul awarded Cooper Garvey, auspiciously No. 11 as well, with the aforementioned designated basketball.
Eleanor Parker Connor, 1920-2023
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Jan. 17, 2023, Eleanor Parker Connor peacefully left behind the earthly temple she occupied for 103 years. Eleanor loved a party and was hostess of many. Since the party was clearly over for her here, she has moved on to a place where she can reunite and rejoice in the Lord with the many beloved who have gone on before her.
Plymouth votes “Yes” on three articles
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Approximately 20% of Plymouth residents cast their votes on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, approving the three articles presented. Article 1 asked voters to consider $800,000 in bond funds in order to complete a weatherization, renovation, and refurbishment project for the town municipal building. Receiving 94 “Yes,” and 55 “No” votes, the article passed. Combining the $800,000 with a previously approved amount of $950,000, the town will move forward with the full project.
