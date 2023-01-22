Read full article on original website
WMNF
Florida closes a deal to protect Peace River valley land in DeSoto and Hardee Counties
Florida has closed on a $37.8 million deal that is part of an effort to keep more than 16,000 acres of ranch land in Southwest Florida from future development. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet approved the deal in August, and the completion was announced Friday by the Florida Conservation Group, which helped facilitate the agreement.
WMNF
Duke Energy & Tampa Electric customers face higher bills
TALLAHASSEE — Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. are seeking state approval to pass along hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs to customers because of hurricanes and higher-than expected natural gas prices. Duke and Tampa Electric made filings Monday at the state Public Service Commission that,...
