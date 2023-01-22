ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WMNF

Duke Energy & Tampa Electric customers face higher bills

TALLAHASSEE — Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. are seeking state approval to pass along hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs to customers because of hurricanes and higher-than expected natural gas prices. Duke and Tampa Electric made filings Monday at the state Public Service Commission that,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy