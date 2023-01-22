ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Unique Aviation-Themed Restaurant in Las Vegas Is Such a Cool Concept

By Mandi Jacewicz
 3 days ago

If you’re planning a trip to Vegas and would like a unique dining experience, you’ve got to check out this distinctive venue. TikTok content creator @ flightsrestaurants gives us a look at their sensational offerings. We’ve never eaten anywhere quite like this before.

We want to try just about everything on this menu!

What a brilliant concept! Flight , is an aviation-inspired eatery that serves up many of their dishes as “flights.” They have a plane hanging from their ceiling and lots of aviation themed decor. They offer a drool-worthy flight of French toast and this consists of three amazing flavors: banana foster, strawberry and classic. They even have cast iron hash brown flights with chicken, pulled pork, and steak. Yum! They have flights of hamburger sliders, french fries, and they even offer a flight of cheesecakes. And of course, they have flights of cocktails like mimosas, bloody marys, Piña coladas, or mocktails too. If you’d prefer only one variety at a time, they offer regular fare like chicken and waffles that also sound delicious.

The audience loved this special spot. Viewer @KentuckyKari commented, “One of my fave spots in the Miracle Mile shops. I love their brunch.” We'd love to give it a try too. Viewer @megandolin3 commented, “If you are a pilot/flight attendant, they give you a discount on the food! I am a flight attendant who ate there 3 years ago.” Good to know. Viewer @LJsMommy said, “I love this place!! The truffle Mac and cheese is elite!! It’s a must every time I come to Vegas.” Duly noted.

We can’t wait to give this a try next time we’re in Vegas! Enjoying a flight of French toast, alongside a flight of mimosas, feels like it would be a rather delightful experience.

