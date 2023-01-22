"That '70s Show" may have premiered in the late '90s, but many elements came together to make the Fox sitcom representative of the times it was set in. The fashions, hair, and music made the series a masterclass in period comedies, but one groovy aspect stands above the rest. A hallmark of "That '70s Show" was the usage of 360 shots meant to simulate the passing of illicit substances. These sequences were pulled off with the use of a single camera that a camera operator would pivot to focus on the respective characters. The use of these shots carried through the series so that even the parents had a turn in The Circle.

