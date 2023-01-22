Read full article on original website
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
Eddie Murphy Teases Details Of His Upcoming Documentary The Last Stand
In recent years, viewers have heard little from Eddie Murphy, after the comic starred in a series of poorly-performing films and even dropped out of hosting the Oscars in 2011. Ultimately, stemming from these and other reasons, the past decade or so of Murphy's career has been considerably quieter than the era that made him a star.
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
Salem's Lot Star Lance Kerwin Dies At 62
Lance Kerwin, after landing his breakthrough roles as James Hunter in the television series "James at 15" in 1977 and as Mark Petrie in the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," continued to appear in feature films, TV series, and made-for-TV movies well into the '80s and early 90s. His dozens of credits included "A Killer in the Family," "Enemy Mine," "Murder, She Wrote," and "FBI: The Untold Stories." One of his final roles came in the form of the 1995 feature film "Outbreak," which reunited him with "Enemy Mine" director Wolfgang Petersen. Most recently, in 2022, he appeared in "The Wind & The Reckoning," a film about Hawaii's 1893 Koolau Rebellion that starred Jason Scott Lee. Kerwin had also been popular at horror conventions in his later years, signing autographs for fans of his "Salem's Lot" role.
Emma Roberts Could Hardly Function Around Stevie Nicks While On The Set Of American Horror Story
Like everyone else in the famous repertory cast, Emma Roberts has become one of the many familiar faces of "American Horror Story." It all started with the series' third season, "Coven," in which she played the spoiled and self-centered starlet-turned-witch Madison Montgomery. Since then, she's appeared in four subsequent seasons, including reprising the role of Madison for "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." By her own account, Ryan Murphy's most storied creation changed her career and her life. Of course, by the time "Coven" came around, Roberts had already established herself as a successful actor through everything from Nickelodeon kid shows like "Unfabulous" and more adult fare like "Scream 4."
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
Birth/Rebirth's Graphic Scenes Are Making Sundance Audience Members Sick
Sundance Film Festival always seems to find horror gems that might otherwise be missed. Over several decades, the event has welcomed the mysterious and macabre as part of its Midnight section; notable entries over the years include Peter Jackson's gore spectacle "Dead/Alive," Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez's found-footage trailblazer "The Blair Witch Project," and James Wan's franchise-starting "Saw." The 2023 edition is no different as it introduces a new crop of titles (via Sundance).
Passing Through Time: America’s Forgotten Swedish Colony
Looking for a little-known slice of American history? Check out America's forgotten Swedish colony. Situated in the heart of the Midwest, this tiny settlement was founded in the early 1800s by a group of Swedish immigrants seeking to establish a new life in the New World. For a time, the colony flourished, but over time it fell into decline and was eventually abandoned.
Munch Painting to Come to Auction Following Settlement Between Heirs of Two Collecting Families
A large-scale painting by Edvard Munch will be sold at a Sotheby’s auction, following a legal settlement between heirs of its original owner, a Jewish art historian who fled persecution during World War II and was forced to sell his collection, and a Norwegian collector who purchased it soon after. The painting, titled Dance on the Beach (1906), will be offered as part of an evening sale at Sotheby’s London on March 1, where is expected to fetch a price between $15 million and $25 million. Proceeds from the sale of the work will be divided between relatives of Curt Glaser,...
Fans Were Chilled And Thrilled By The Opening Scene Of The Last Of Us Episode 2
The second entry of "The Last of Us" saw a record-breaking spike in the number of viewers tuning in to see the show, and the tense opening moments caused quite an uproar among fans. HBO's new series, based on the video game of the same name, made viewership history with...
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Was Honored To Find A Rip Wheeler Costume At A Halloween Store
Is there anyone in "Yellowstone" having a better time than Cole Hauser?. The California native has been living the TV star dream over on Paramount+ as Dutton ranch brute Rip Wheeler, with many believing he's the true star of Taylor Sheridan's Western drama. Barstool Sports host and personality Kevin Clancy, aka KFC, was one of many people to make this claim back in 2020, tweeting: "Rip Wheeler has turned into one of the best characters on TV. Somehow better than Costner." Twitter user @zack_g92, in a May 2022 post, said, "Rip Wheeler is the best character in Yellowstone and it's not even close."
petapixel.com
Underwater Photographer Captures Al Capone’s Sunken Speakeasy
An underwater photographer documented a speakeasy boat that was supplied with booze by notorious gangster Al Capone until it sank in 1932. The Keuka was ostensibly an entertainment vessel with a rollerskating rink but that was a cover during the Prohibition era when alcohol was banned in the U.S. Really it was a floating casino and illicit drinking venue.
The Winchesters Fans Are Ecstatic To See Dean Back On Screen
"The Winchesters" may be a prequel to "Supernatural," but that hasn't stopped the show from directly following up with one of the original show's most major characters. The series is narrated by none other than Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester, who appears to be taking a stroll down memory lane and reflecting on the lives of his parents after the events of "Supernatural." Yes, Dean did die during the ending of "Supernatural." No, "The Winchesters" has not yet revealed how the character has returned — just one of the show's many mysterious plot threads.
Social Media Is Obsessing Over The Song In The Official Teaser For Daisy Jones & The Six
Fans of rock music, the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel that inspired it, and romantic dramas are all thrilled about Prime Video's upcoming "Daisy Jones & the Six." Told in the form of a fictionalized oral history of the band, which is being recorded by a mysterious journalist, the novel takes a trip back in time to explain how the titular Six formed. While it also pauses in the perfumed garden of their salad days, it definitely also takes in the lowlights they were subjected to — and what caused them to break up. Think Fleetwood Mac — but with a whole different set of baggage.
msn.com
20 mysterious wonders discovered by archaeologists
Slide 1 of 21: Forget Indiana Jones! Some of the most important archaeological discoveries in history are more fascinating than fiction. Here are 20 incredible finds that continue to inspire a sense of wonder and sometimes even outlandish theories. Who knows when the next major discovery will be made!. Mysterious...
Composer Yasuharu Takanashi Drew Major Real-Life Inspiration For Naruto's Japanese-Rock Style Music
"Naruto" is an all-timer anime and manga franchise, retaining an active fanbase through its sequel series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" to this day, well over two decades since its first chapter deputed in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999. While the reasons for its success are numerous, one perhaps underappreciated element of the enduring "Naruto" formula is how it draws from a wide range of outside influences.
Rocky Carroll Describes The Challenging NCIS Scenes That Improved His Skills As A Director
Rocky Carroll has been as steady a film and television presence as any actor in Hollywood over the past several decades. While he's delivered powerful turns in projects like "Born on the Fourth of July," "Crimson Tide," and "Chicago Hope," he's perhaps best known for his portrayal of Director Leon Vance on CBS's hit procedural "NCIS."
Why Debra Jo Rupp Says Filming That '70s Show's Iconic 360 Shots Were High-Pressure Situations
"That '70s Show" may have premiered in the late '90s, but many elements came together to make the Fox sitcom representative of the times it was set in. The fashions, hair, and music made the series a masterclass in period comedies, but one groovy aspect stands above the rest. A hallmark of "That '70s Show" was the usage of 360 shots meant to simulate the passing of illicit substances. These sequences were pulled off with the use of a single camera that a camera operator would pivot to focus on the respective characters. The use of these shots carried through the series so that even the parents had a turn in The Circle.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Is Giving Fans Flashbacks To Guardians Of The Galaxy
Paramount Pictures has debuted a new trailer for their upcoming fantasy epic "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," causing fans to draw flattering comparisons to one of the most beloved movies of the 2010s. The film, which is adapted from the vast lore of the tabletop role-playing game of the same name, boasts a stacked cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.
Tom Hanks Lands Three Razzies Nominations (& He Deserves Every One Of Them)
Though Tom Hanks has his share of bad movies, his two consecutive Academy Awards for "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump" — as well as his array of other awards, per IMDb — are a pretty good indication that he's no slouch when it comes to acting. Even when the movie around him ends up being a bit of a turkey, his genial air and genuine acting ability can make it very difficult to imagine that someone would genuinely dislike a Tom Hanks performance. It would be even harder to imagine him in the receiving end of a Golden Raspberry award.
