LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Voters approve of the job Kathy Hochul is doing as governor 56-36%, up from 49-44% last month, and the best it’s ever been. Her favorability rating is 48-42%, up a little from 45-43% last month, and the 48% tops her previous high favorability rating by a point. Six of Hochul’s State of the State proposals have strong to overwhelming support – four of them bipartisan – while her proposal to allow SUNY to increase tuition is strongly opposed, according to a new Siena College poll of registered New York state voters released Monday.

2 DAYS AGO