How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
The Big Bang Theory Fans Found A Typo That Sheldon Would Take Issue With
Even viewers largely unfamiliar with once long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" likely have some conception of lead character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons)'s disposition. In essence, Sheldon is logical to the extent that his predilection for cold logic often overtakes all else. So effectively does he portray his "Big Bang Theory" character that Parsons has accepted being typecast post-Sheldon, holding no ill will against those who may forever associate his face with that of the sitcom lead he once portrayed.
Eddie Murphy Teases Details Of His Upcoming Documentary The Last Stand
In recent years, viewers have heard little from Eddie Murphy, after the comic starred in a series of poorly-performing films and even dropped out of hosting the Oscars in 2011. Ultimately, stemming from these and other reasons, the past decade or so of Murphy's career has been considerably quieter than the era that made him a star.
Whatever Happened To Wayne Unser From Sons Of Anarchy?
As the longtime chief of police in Charming, Wayne Unser is one of SAMCRO's biggest allies on FX's "Sons of Anarchy." A corrupt cop, Unser looks the other way on the motorcycle club's activities despite his misgivings. The veteran chief believes the club helps keep Charming safe from drugs or gentrification, though he also knows the police department isn't respected as a result.
Emma Roberts Could Hardly Function Around Stevie Nicks While On The Set Of American Horror Story
Like everyone else in the famous repertory cast, Emma Roberts has become one of the many familiar faces of "American Horror Story." It all started with the series' third season, "Coven," in which she played the spoiled and self-centered starlet-turned-witch Madison Montgomery. Since then, she's appeared in four subsequent seasons, including reprising the role of Madison for "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." By her own account, Ryan Murphy's most storied creation changed her career and her life. Of course, by the time "Coven" came around, Roberts had already established herself as a successful actor through everything from Nickelodeon kid shows like "Unfabulous" and more adult fare like "Scream 4."
Pamela Anderson Makes A Bombshell Claim About Home Improvement Co-Star Tim Allen's On-Set Behavior
From voicing space ranger Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's "Toy Story" to unintentionally taking on the duties of St. Nick in "The Santa Clause," Tim Allen is a staple in many beloved franchises. But over the course of his illustrious career, the actor has been the subject of numerous controversies. In...
Justin Roiland's Rick And Morty Dismissal Leaves A Lot Of Characters Without A Voice
With series co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland's firing from "Ricky & Morty" due to unearthed charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment being announced, more than just Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez will be left in need of a voice. Roiland's charges stem from January 2020, when he inflicted domestic battery and corporal injury upon a Jane Doe. The charges against Roiland carry a possible seven-year prison sentence if the voice actor is found guilty. It currently remains unclear what will become of the creator's other shows, one of which is "Koala Man" currently airing on the streaming platform Hulu.
Voicing Naruto Taught Maile Flanagan To Never Give Up
In the early 2000s, plans were in place for an anime series based on Masashi Kishimoto's "Naruto" to reach the small screen. It eventually reached the airwaves in 2002 and ran until 2007, with the English dub running from 2005 to 2009 via Cartoon Network. To bring the story of Naruto Uzumaki to English-speaking viewers, a host of new voice actors were brought in — led by Maile Flanagan, who freaked out upon Googling the show after her audition. She would go on to become a pop culture icon thanks to her portrayal of Naruto, voicing the beloved character for numerous works over the years.
Rick And Morty Fans Think The Show Already Has A Built-In Contingency Plan For Justin Roiland's Departure
The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse. In January 2023, charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment were brought against "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland in Orange County, California. They stem from a 2020 incident reportedly involving an unnamed woman Roiland was involved with at the time. In response to this news, Adult Swim made the decision to part ways with Roiland on January 24, 2023, with a spokesperson saying in a brief statement, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," as mentioned by Deadline. As this situation continues to unfold, "Rick and Morty" viewers have begun to question what will become of it, in addition to Roiland's other projects.
Kurtwood Smith Explains Why Red Has Mellowed After The End Of That '70s Show
There's a long lineage of great sitcom dads. Some were supportive; others were just plain funny. And then there's Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) from "That '70s Show." He was the stern, gruff authority figure Eric (Topher Grace) and his friends constantly had to work around so that they wouldn't get in trouble, whether that involved seeing a concert out of town or stealing beers. Red wasn't above throwing a profanity in someone's face if they made him mad, and he was usually pretty guarded with his emotions. Red had plenty of standout hilarious moments throughout "That '70s Show," and no doubt one of the biggest draws going into "That '90s Show" was that fans would be able to see whether Red mellowed out in his old age.
The Last Of Us' Showrunners Were 'Ruthless' In Their Pursuit Of Creating The Perfect Clickers
"The Last of Us" takes place in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by a fungal infection, with most humans throughout this wasteland having been transformed into bloodthirsty abominations known simply as "Infected." These Infected are controlled by the Cordyceps fungus growing within their brains, and while every one of these monsters pose a dangerous threat to humanity — the second episode of "The Last of Us" shows that not all Infected are cut from the same cloth.
Breaking Bad's Intervention Scene Holds A Big Place In Betsy Brandt's Memory
Few shows have had the enduring influence and legacy that "Breaking Bad" has. Like "The Sopranos" and "The Shield" before it, and dozens of shows since, the series anchored itself in following the moral descent of its main characters and how they reckoned with their transformation. One of the few...
The Last Of Us Fans Are Split On The Major Change To Tess' Fate In The HBO Series
It's no secret that live-action video game adaptations have had a bit of a rocky history, consistently failing at the box office and premiering to lukewarm (and sometimes downright horrific) reviews. For the most part, it's widely accepted that video game movies and television shows are simply not good; particularly due to the long line of horrible adaptations we've seen in the past.
Why Catrin From The Witcher: Blood Origin Looks So Familiar
"The Witcher" quickly became one of Netflix's most popular series when it first debuted in 2019. There have been some hiccups in the later seasons, especially regarding Geralt's actor, Henry Cavill, making his departure from the show once Season 3 wraps. Despite these hurdles and setbacks, the show is still plowing forward with its multi-season plan.
Fans Were Chilled And Thrilled By The Opening Scene Of The Last Of Us Episode 2
The second entry of "The Last of Us" saw a record-breaking spike in the number of viewers tuning in to see the show, and the tense opening moments caused quite an uproar among fans. HBO's new series, based on the video game of the same name, made viewership history with...
Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Recalls A Strange Fan Interaction During A Marathon
With two seasons under its belt, "Ginny & Georgia" is proving itself to be a sizable hit for Netflix in the dramedy department. That success stems in no small part from the lead actresses behind the show's titular mother-daughter duo. There's Antonia Gentry, who brings the witty yet troubled teenage Ginny to life, and then there's Brianne Howey, who combines peppiness with a surprising level of darkness in her portrayal of Georgia.
The Boys Season 4 Teasers Promise A Chilling Next Chapter On The Back Of Homelander's Horrific Actions
A world filled with superheroes of varying and fantastic powers sounds like an interesting world to live in. Just think what a figure like Superman could accomplish, or if well-stocked and well-funded individuals would be able to stalk the night and dispense justice on those that would prey on the weak and innocent. Of course, the major elephant in the room is that people are ultimately people, and even those associated with a term like 'hero' are just as fallible as the rest of us. If anything, perhaps Lord Acton was right when he wrote, "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority."
It Sounds Like That Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Isn't Happening After All
Ever since news broke in June that Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner was going to fill the role of Madonna in a movie biopic directed by the Material Girl herself, the Internet has been squirming in anticipation. Though the project was announced in 2020, the film continued to undergo production developments — with multiple writers, including Madonna herself, providing passes at the script. When Garner won the role of the pop icon over fellow young actors like Florence Pugh and "Euphoria" star Alexa Demie, it seemed like the project was finally taking off.
Who Plays Trevor On That '90s Show?
Netflix hit a nostalgic gold mine with "That '90s Show," taking audiences back to Point Place, Wisconsin. If the setting and the new version of the iconic "That '70s Show" theme song weren't enough, the series also brought back Red (Kurtwood Smith), Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), and most of the characters fans knew and loved from the original series.
