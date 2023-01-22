Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Inside Northern's train driving school
A train operator has announced plans to recruit up to 280 drivers and conductors this year. The BBC spoke to Gemma Stanley, a former detention officer, in her ninth week of a driver training programme at Northern's Leeds academy. She said: "I'm itching to get in that seat." Northern said...
Rail strikes set to cause fresh travel disruption
Rail passengers are being urged to check before travelling next week because of strikes by drivers which will leave large parts of the country without trains.Members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on February 1 and 3 in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Special timetables will be published on Friday by the 14 train operators involved, with passengers warned to expect disruption.Trains will start later and finish much earlier than usual on strike days – typically between 7.30am and 6.30pm – and train companies said they expected that nationally around 30%...
BBC
Three Norfolk schools close after UK Power Networks electricity faults
Three schools in Norfolk have had to close due to power cuts. Aurora Eccles School and Aurora White House School, both in Quidenham, said they had no heating and were unable to prepare lunches without electricity. Holy Cross Church Of England Primary School, near King's Lynn, also said it was...
Children evacuated after bus catches fire on way to school
Children had to be evacuated from their school bus when it caught fire.Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, which left the 30-seater bus as a charred shell during Friday morning’s school run.Another six vehicles and a small part of several surrounding properties on Wilton Way in Hackney, east London, were also damaged.A Hackney Council spokesman said: “This morning a fire broke out on a school bus in Hackney.“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.“All the children were evacuated with no injuries and a replacement bus was organised to deliver them to school.”London Fire Brigade (LFB) took...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
BBC
Mid Norfolk Railway wants to keep using old platform
A heritage railway wants permission to keep using a station platform after discovering it should have been removed decades ago. The temporary structure was installed at Wymondham Abbey Station in the 1990s, to allow the Mid Norfolk Railway to run tourist services from there. It was made from scaffolding, with...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
Online car retailer Cazoo consults with staff over site closures
Hundreds of jobs are at risk amid plunging sales at online car retailer Cazoo. The firm said it was consulting with staff over proposals to close some of its vehicle preparation and customer service centres. Cazoo confirmed a consultation had been launched at its Long Bennington car preparation site in...
BBC
New railway station to connect visitors to Bristol arena
A new railway station will connect rail services to a new development and a new arena. South Gloucestershire Council has granted planning permission for a new North Filton Station. The station will connect rail services to the new development, named Brabazon, as well as visitors to the new arena. Up...
BBC
Elizabeth line: Commuters say service 'not what was promised'
All of the huge modernist stations are now open and it is architecturally impressive, but what has service on the Elizabeth line been like since it opened in the summer?. Many say it has been hit and miss, and commuters in West Ealing have been in touch with me to highlight some of the problems.
Time Out Global
Someone has renamed east London’s tube stations in cockney
East Londoners are cracking up at a graphic that has renamed East End tube stations in cockney, ‘as they should be’. Non-cockneys have been given schooling in the correct pronunciation of stops on the tube (‘Oxo cube’ in cockney rhyming slang): West Ham is ‘West Aam’, Mile End is ‘My Lend’, Plaistow should be ‘Plarstow’, Bethnal Green is ‘Befnal Green’ and Canning Town is ‘Cannin’ Taaan’.
Almost one in 10 local bus services axed over last year in Great Britain
Exclusive: Cuts come despite government’s levelling up promise to improve transport connectivity
BBC
'Dangerous' overcrowding for commuters at London Bridge
Huge crowds of commuters have been stuck at London Bridge station waiting to board trains. Photos showed hundreds of people queuing to get up to the escalators to platforms. Passengers reported people being "kettled," having panic attacks and needing assistance to get out by station staff. The managing director of...
BBC
West Coast Main Line: Avanti ordered to release tickets earlier
Avanti West Coast (AWC) has been ordered to stop releasing rail tickets only a few days ahead of travel. Passengers claim it means they are often being denied cheaper tickets. Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said AWC must submit an improved recovery plan by 2 February for producing timetables and releasing tickets or face "formal measures".
BBC
Aquind: Government loses bid to block cross-Channel electricity cable
The UK government's decision to refuse permission for a £1.2bn electricity link between England and France has been overturned in the High Court. Aquind Ltd wants to lay cables through Portsmouth, Hampshire, to Normandy. Last year's decision to block the scheme was made by then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
BBC
Milton Keynes bus stolen by drunken passenger, say police
A bus was stolen by a drunken passenger who "left a trail of devastation" as it crashed with multiple vehicles, police said. Thames Valley Police said the single-decker was reported stolen at the Tesco bus stop on Tongwell Street, Milton Keynes, at about 18:20 GMT on Monday. Officers found the...
BBC
Heat pumps: The 'geeks' obsessing over their new heating systems
He's got heat meters fixed to the pipework. Room temperature monitors. And gadgets tracking how much electricity his solar panels are generating. The jewel in the crown of this system, though, is a recently installed heat pump. "It's like a geek's paradise, really," says Mick Wall of his 1930s semi-detached...
BBC
Addenbrooke's opens temporary ward at Papworth to ease pressures
A temporary "discharge ward" has been opened at a hospital to ease so called bed-blocking by patients medically fit to go home. Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has opened the 20-bed ward at neighbouring Royal Papworth Hospital. It will remain open until spring, and look after patients medically fit for discharge,...
BBC
Four men jailed for ram-raids across Cambs, Beds and Northants
Four men involved in ram-raids and other thefts across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have been jailed. Tony Smith, 23, John Mitchell, 20, Alan Smith, 47, and Samuel Mitchell, 19, pleaded guilty to various offences that took place in 2022. They committed cash machine and cigarette raids, and stole vehicles and...
BBC
Walker and trainee guide dog rescued icy river in Sowerby Bridge
A volunteer and her trainee guide dog had to be rescued by passers-by after falling into a freezing river. The woman, 66, fell into the River Calder, near Sowerby Bridge, at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday when the dog she was training slipped into the water. Former lifeguard Luke Hartshorn...
Comments / 0