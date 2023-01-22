Rail passengers are being urged to check before travelling next week because of strikes by drivers which will leave large parts of the country without trains.Members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on February 1 and 3 in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Special timetables will be published on Friday by the 14 train operators involved, with passengers warned to expect disruption.Trains will start later and finish much earlier than usual on strike days – typically between 7.30am and 6.30pm – and train companies said they expected that nationally around 30%...

14 HOURS AGO