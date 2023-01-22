ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police investigating death of endangered vulture at Dallas Zoo

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhhbk_0kNMMeNi00

DALLAS — Police are investigating after officials at the Dallas Zoo reported “unusual” circumstances surrounding the death of an endangered vulture at the facility on Saturday.

Zoo spokesperson Kari Streiber told The Dallas Morning News in a statement that the bird’s death does “not appear to be from natural causes.” She added that the zoo could not share more details due to an ongoing police investigation.

“The animal care team is heartbroken over this tremendous loss,” Streiber told the newspaper.

According to a statement from the Dallas Police Department, a preliminary investigation determined that the bird was found dead in its enclosure, WFAA-TV and KTVT reported.

“The cause of death has not been determined at this time, but the death is being investigated as suspicious,” the statement said.

A necropsy will be conducted on the bird, police said.

The incident occurred about a week after the Dallas Zoo reported the escape of a clouded leopard from its enclosure, CNN reported. The big cat left its habitat after fencing had been cut in what police called an “intentional act.”

Zoo staff found a similar cut at a habitat for a Langurs monkey, but the animals did not escape, according to CNN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect in deadly Dallas road rage shooting identified

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the gunman in a deadly road rage shooting. Police shared two photos of 18-year-old Javier Rokeem Washington. They said he shot a man in another vehicle earlier this month in the Pleasant Grove area. It happened in the middle of the afternoon on...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Shot Multiple Times in Dallas

Dallas Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Saturday, January 21, according to a DPD news release. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 9100 block of Skillman Street, located in City Council District 10, presided over by Councilman Adam McGough. The shooting occurred at approximately 6:19...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Officer Shot While Service Arrest Warrant

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- A Dallas Police officer was shot in the foot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a Capital Murder suspect Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas. He’s expected to be okay. According to the department’s Kristin Lowman members of the Fugitive Unit located the suspect in a...
DALLAS, TX
WAPT

Texas man arrested in 2022 for trafficking fentanyl convicted

A Dallas man who was arrested in Rankin County in 2022 for aggravated trafficking of fentanyl pleaded guilty on Jan. 18. According to the District Attorney's Office, Carlos Martinez, 28, will serve 10 years without the possibility of parole. On April 25, 2022, Martinez was stopped for a traffic violation...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
irvingweekly.com

Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream

Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
IRVING, TX
WFAA

Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they've arrested all three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday at the Whataburger near R.L. Paschal High School. In an updated news release on Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said they arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, 17-year-old Isaiah Nunez, and a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting. The three were not students at R.L. Paschal.
FORT WORTH, TX
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
35K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy