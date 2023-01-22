Charleston W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Thursday afternoon a multiple alarm fire erupted at the Regel apartment building along Kanawha boulevard in downtown Charleston. Smoke that spewed through downtown was driven by a chaotic March-like wind that gusted to 25 even 30 miles per hour. Turns out the transport of smoke in a fire occurs in all directions from the source due to a process called diffusion. That accounts for the scent of smoke all the way to our studio on Virginia street near I-64 and even to the West Side toward St. Anthony’s and Cato Park even with the wind blowing away from those areas.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO