Point Pleasant, WV

WSAZ

Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Parked car hit during hydroplane accident, officers say

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver who told officers they hydroplaned crashed Wednesday morning along Washington Boulevard. According to Huntington Police, the driver lost control and hit at least one parked car. Traffic was stalled in both directions along that stretch of roadway as crews worked to clear the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

New bridge opens to traffic in Spencer in Roane County

SPENCER, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials said a new, four-lane bridge opened to traffic early Tuesday morning in Spencer – 44 feet further downstream than it started two days before. Now that work on the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge is in its final resting place, work...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Tractor-tailer crash shuts down westbound lanes, 1 taken to hospital

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers early Wednesday morning. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say It happened around 1:15 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 just past the Cross Lanes interchange. Both westbound lanes are closed at this...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Bus driver shortage causing delays in drop-off and pick-up times

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In Kanawha County, the district says driver shortages have caused delays and changes to school bus service in the Elkview area. “Drivers out of our Elkview bus terminal travel one-third of our total district miles and we are indeed seeing delays and changes to bus service in this area. Our drivers and supervisors do their very best to transport our students each and every day,” said spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools. ”We acknowledge and apologize for shortage-related disruptions.”
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Meteorology of Charleston Regal fire

Charleston W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Thursday afternoon a multiple alarm fire erupted at the Regel apartment building along Kanawha boulevard in downtown Charleston. Smoke that spewed through downtown was driven by a chaotic March-like wind that gusted to 25 even 30 miles per hour. Turns out the transport of smoke in a fire occurs in all directions from the source due to a process called diffusion. That accounts for the scent of smoke all the way to our studio on Virginia street near I-64 and even to the West Side toward St. Anthony’s and Cato Park even with the wind blowing away from those areas.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Two sent to hospital after crash that knocked down power pole

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were sent to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash involving three vehicles. According to emergency crews, the two people sustained minor injuries in the crash and were sent to the hospital as a precaution. The accident occurred at McFarland Street and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

Deputies need your help finding whoever is responsible for stealing and vandalizing military gravesite markers from a cemetery in Fayette County. A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Updated: 10 hours ago. Updated: 11 hours ago.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
JULIAN, WV
WSAZ

Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Charleston apartment fire

Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard. Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard.
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Winter Blues Farmers Market Returns February 25

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Winter Blues is back! The indoor farmers market makes its return on Saturday, February 25. More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced right here in the Mountain State. The event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

FIRE CAPTAIN | 75 firefighters battling apartment fire; 35 displaced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fire fight along Kanawha Boulevard following a massive fire at an apartment building has entered the demolition stage. Firefighters and emergency crews have begun to tear down the Regal Apartments building Wednesday evening after battling flames and black smoke for more then four hours. Dispatchers...
CHARLESTON, WV

