WSAZ
Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
WSAZ
Parked car hit during hydroplane accident, officers say
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver who told officers they hydroplaned crashed Wednesday morning along Washington Boulevard. According to Huntington Police, the driver lost control and hit at least one parked car. Traffic was stalled in both directions along that stretch of roadway as crews worked to clear the...
wchstv.com
New bridge opens to traffic in Spencer in Roane County
SPENCER, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials said a new, four-lane bridge opened to traffic early Tuesday morning in Spencer – 44 feet further downstream than it started two days before. Now that work on the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge is in its final resting place, work...
WSAZ
Tractor-tailer crash shuts down westbound lanes, 1 taken to hospital
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers early Wednesday morning. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say It happened around 1:15 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 just past the Cross Lanes interchange. Both westbound lanes are closed at this...
WSAZ
Bus driver shortage causing delays in drop-off and pick-up times
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In Kanawha County, the district says driver shortages have caused delays and changes to school bus service in the Elkview area. “Drivers out of our Elkview bus terminal travel one-third of our total district miles and we are indeed seeing delays and changes to bus service in this area. Our drivers and supervisors do their very best to transport our students each and every day,” said spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools. ”We acknowledge and apologize for shortage-related disruptions.”
WSAZ
Meteorology of Charleston Regal fire
Charleston W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Thursday afternoon a multiple alarm fire erupted at the Regel apartment building along Kanawha boulevard in downtown Charleston. Smoke that spewed through downtown was driven by a chaotic March-like wind that gusted to 25 even 30 miles per hour. Turns out the transport of smoke in a fire occurs in all directions from the source due to a process called diffusion. That accounts for the scent of smoke all the way to our studio on Virginia street near I-64 and even to the West Side toward St. Anthony’s and Cato Park even with the wind blowing away from those areas.
Metro News
UPDATE: I-64 reopens at Cross Lanes following Kanawha County crash
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. — All lanes have reopened. CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Traffic was being diverted off busy I-64 west of Charleston Wednesday morning following a wreck near Cross Lanes. A pair of tractor trailers crashed at about 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being...
WSAZ
Oakwood Road interchange WV511 camera
Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard. Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard.
WSAZ
Two sent to hospital after crash that knocked down power pole
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were sent to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash involving three vehicles. According to emergency crews, the two people sustained minor injuries in the crash and were sent to the hospital as a precaution. The accident occurred at McFarland Street and...
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
Deputies need your help finding whoever is responsible for stealing and vandalizing military gravesite markers from a cemetery in Fayette County. A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Updated: 10 hours ago. Updated: 11 hours ago.
West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
WSAZ
Crews make progress on new Huntington Fire Station on 20th Street
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In just a few months, Huntington will be home to a brand new fire station that’s been in the works for quite a while. The new station on 20th Street may not be finished yet, but crews already know the blueprints by heart. They’re excited...
Driver hits 2 parked cars, flips own vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A car flipped onto its side in Huntington on Wednesday morning. Huntington Police believe the driver was going too fast for the wet road conditions when their vehicle hit two parked cars and then flipped along the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. The driver was able to get out, and there were no […]
WTAP
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
WSAZ
Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the...
WSAZ
Charleston apartment fire
lootpress.com
Winter Blues Farmers Market Returns February 25
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Winter Blues is back! The indoor farmers market makes its return on Saturday, February 25. More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced right here in the Mountain State. The event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.
WSAZ
FIRE CAPTAIN | 75 firefighters battling apartment fire; 35 displaced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fire fight along Kanawha Boulevard following a massive fire at an apartment building has entered the demolition stage. Firefighters and emergency crews have begun to tear down the Regal Apartments building Wednesday evening after battling flames and black smoke for more then four hours. Dispatchers...
