Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat hockey team ranked 5th in league
Steamrolling its way through the regular season schedule, Steamboat Springs hockey is 7-3-1 on the year. One thing to note about that record though, is all three losses have come to 5A schools when Steamboat competes at the 4A level. The Sailors are 3-0 in league play and hold the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skier and snowboarder code expands to include two important rules
The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision. “Reckless skiing is really a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Friends, family pay tribute to ski industry icon Chris Diamond
Those who knew Chris Diamond describe the former president and chief operating officer of Steamboat Resort as devoted, caring and passionate, and say those qualities reflected in his leadership during his time in Steamboat and throughout his four decades in the ski industry. “It started with his passion for the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Drew Hyde Memorial Fund hosts ‘State of the Snowpack’ fundraiser Saturday
The Drew Hyde Memorial Fund is hosting the educational and fundraising event “State of the Snowpack” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall in Steamboat Springs. The community event is open to the public and especially targets winter backcountry enthusiasts and recreationalists. The...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Director says Partners for Youth stronger a year after acquiring Grand Futures
A year after acquiring Grand Futures, Partners of Routt County has updated its branding, introduced a new logo and changed its name to Partners for Youth — but the desire to help youth is unchanged. “It’s been a full year since the acquisition at this point,” said Lindsay Kohler,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat council member hosting town hall Friday to discuss Howelsen Hill’s future
Steamboat Springs City Council member Michael Buccino is holding a town hall session on Friday, Jan. 27, with users of Howelsen Hill, an effort that he hopes will help start discussions about the future of the city’s flagship park. Buccino said he has reached out to several of the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Regional bus between Steamboat, Craig saw record ridership last year
The regional bus line between Steamboat Springs and Craig saw more passengers in 2022 than ever before, surpassing the previous record in 2019 by about 23%. The increase amounts to 7,700 more trips on the regional bus over the previous high. While the regional line hasn’t reached its capacity, some riders have encountered buses that are full, prompting discussions about how to increase the number of seats available.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dylan Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol
On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced, and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region’s needs and makes Routt County an even better place to live.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Donated acre adjacent to Steamboat Cemetery creates a buffer from development
The Steamboat Springs Cemetery received a land donation, adding about an acre on the property’s northwest side that, at the very least, will prevent more development immediately adjacent to many locals’ final resting places. “This helps put a buffer to the cemetery,” said Jim Stanko, president of the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Yoga for arthritis
For people suffering from arthritis, everyday movement can feel daunting. “If people have pain or feel stiff, often they do not want to move, walk or exercise, which can impact all areas of life. Pain can contribute to stress or anxiety, affecting the whole person physically and emotionally,” said Liz Leipold, an occupational therapist at UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs, who is also trained and certified as a yoga therapist.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Jan. 17-23
9:33 a.m. — Officers with the Steamboat Springs Police Department looked for a missing person in the city. 2:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. 3:08 p.m. — Police responded to reports of trespassing on the 2000...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Humane Society seeks help after house fire displaces more than two dozen cats
The Routt County Humane Society is accepting donations after the nonprofit took in 25 cats from last week’s house fire in Hayden. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze at the mobile home on West Jefferson Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 19, but the damage was extensive. The cause of the fire was thought to be electrical, and firefighters reported rescuing more than a dozen cats from the blaze. Two first-responders also suffered minor injuries, but their injuries were not described as serious.
Comments / 0