ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022

NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
BUFFALO, NY
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
People

Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss

Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama.  The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Damar Hamlin Makes Vow After Bills’ Playoff Loss To Bengals

The Bills’ disappointing loss Sunday didn’t do any damage to Damar Hamlin’s confidence about the future in Buffalo. A Bills season once loaded to the brim with promise came to a screeching halt in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Buffalo, quite frankly, looked completely unmatched against the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who had their way from wire to wire at Highmark Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
NESN

How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien

Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Toured Private School In Notable City

With the Buccaneers' season officially over, Tom Brady is taking care of some personal matters.  According to Page Six, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was recently seen touring a private school in Miami for his children.  Brady was spotted with one of the school’s administrators ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers announces plans for next week

Aaron Rodgers made some new comments on his immediate future during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Green Bay Packers fans, it doesn’t have much, if anything, to do with his future under center. “I’m gonna play in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am next week,” Rodgers said via The Pat Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers announces plans for next week appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy