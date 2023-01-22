Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022
NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss
Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama. The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a...
Damar Hamlin Makes Vow After Bills’ Playoff Loss To Bengals
The Bills’ disappointing loss Sunday didn’t do any damage to Damar Hamlin’s confidence about the future in Buffalo. A Bills season once loaded to the brim with promise came to a screeching halt in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Buffalo, quite frankly, looked completely unmatched against the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who had their way from wire to wire at Highmark Stadium.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien
Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Tom Brady Reportedly Toured Private School In Notable City
With the Buccaneers' season officially over, Tom Brady is taking care of some personal matters. According to Page Six, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was recently seen touring a private school in Miami for his children. Brady was spotted with one of the school’s administrators ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Vikings Named Possible Trade Destination For Trey Lance
The Minnesota Vikings played close games throughout the 2022 season. They went 13-4 in the regular season, going 11-0 in one-score games. Their success in hotly contested games ran out at the worst time as the Vikings lost during Super Wild Card Weekend to the New York Giants, 31-24. It...
Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play
The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had ...
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
Aaron Rodgers announces plans for next week
Aaron Rodgers made some new comments on his immediate future during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Green Bay Packers fans, it doesn’t have much, if anything, to do with his future under center. “I’m gonna play in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am next week,” Rodgers said via The Pat Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers announces plans for next week appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Police find lost Patriots football signed by Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Damon Huard
On Monday, the Watertown Police Department recovered a lost football signed by Tom Brady in his first season with the New England Patriots, along with former quarterback Drew Bledsoe and backup Damon Huard. The autographed football was a gift from the Kraft family to the Cannistraro company of Watertown for...
Greg Olsen Isn’t Making Things Easy for Fox When It Comes to the Tom Brady Situation
The Fox lead NFL analyst has had an outstanding postseason.
San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt’s Relationship Timeline
Never "Mr. Irrelevant" to her! Brock Purdy has had girlfriend Jenna Brandt by his side on his unexpected journey in the NFL. Purdy was given the not-so-flattering nickname — a moniker dubbed every year — when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Less than […]
NFL Insider Gives Bold Take On Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow Debate
The NFL playoffs can define the reputation for a quarterback, and this Sunday’s AFC Championship game will be no exception. The Cincinnati Bengals are riding high behind Joe Burrow’s stellar play as the Kansas City Chiefs have shifted to an underdog due to Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain.
