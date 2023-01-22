Read full article on original website
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Shots fired at police, driver on NW Side overnight
CHICAGO - There were two reports of shots fired, one involving police, on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday night. Police say a black Audi with three individuals inside was seen in the 3500 block of West Foster Avenue around 10 p.m. shooting at another car. A 27-year-old man was driving eastbound...
SWAT team shoots armed man dead in Gary
A SWAT team shot an armed man to death in Gary Tuesday afternoon following what started as a domestic incident. Officers tried to talk to the man with the help of a hostage negotiator but to no avail.
UPDATE: One person dead, 9 others injured in high-rise fire on South Side
One person has died and eight other residents have been hospitalized in a four-alarm fire at a high-rise apartment building at 48th and Lake Park Avenue, in Kenwood, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.
4 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, in Lawndale Crash
Two Chicago police officers and two other individuals were injured after a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday evening. According to authorities, a marked CPD vehicle was traveling westbound through the intersection of Harrison and California at approximately 7:23 p.m. when it struck a box truck that was traveling eastbound on Harrison.
2 Chicago cops among 4 injured in West Side traffic crash
Four people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, when their vehicles collided Tuesday night on the West Side.
Rockford Police Say Suspect at-Large After Stealing Funeral Home Van, Dumping Body
Rockford police have identified a suspect accused of stealing a van from a funeral home and dumping a body in the city of Chicago over the weekend. According to authorities, the van, which belonged to Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was stolen from the business on Saturday afternoon. Police say...
Visitation to be held this weekend for boy fatally struck by school bus
Visitation will be held Friday and Saturday for a 7-year-old Park Forest boy who was struck by a school bus Friday near his home and later died.
5 hospitalized after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning on NW Side: CFD
CFD said a man went to work with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, and, when his boss took him home, other members of the man's family were found unresponsive.
2 Dead and 5 Injured in Dan Ryan Expressway Crash, Authorities Say
A violent multi-vehicle crash left two people dead and at least five others seriously hurt on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, officials say. Express lanes on the inbound side of the Dan Ryan are closed between 67th Street and 43rd Street because of the crash, according to Illinois State Police.
Police looking for man who attacked pedestrian with a hammer in the Loop
Chicago police have just released a video of a man who is wanted for allegedly attacking people with a hammer in the Loop last month. CWB Chicago first told you about the attacks after they happened on December 8. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around...
3 hurt in crash after driver runs red light on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were injured, one seriously, in a crash early Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. A male driving a red SUV ran through a stop light around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue and struck a white Ford sedan that was traveling westbound on Ohio Street, according to police.
2 people dead, 5 others hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan
Two people were killed, and five others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday. Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the inbound lanes of the Ryan near 51st Street shortly before 2 a.m.
Driver killed in crash involving Chicago fire truck on Stevenson Expressway: police
CHICAGO - A driver was killed in a crash involving a Chicago fire truck on the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Heights early Sunday morning. Illinois State police say while a Chicago Fire Department truck was on scene of a two-vehicle crash near Pulaski Road around 2:40 a.m., it was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.
On parole for gun charge after Loop police shooting, man is now accused of firing off rounds in a suburban subdivision
Chicago — One year ago, Jesse Sanchez was sitting in the backseat of a stolen car when a guy in the front passenger seat allegedly opened fire on an approaching Chicago police officer in the Loop. You may remember the video. Sanchez didn’t shoot at the cop, but the...
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
Photo: Driver of SUV that struck Chicago fire truck dies
CHICAGO — The driver of an SUV that hit a Chicago fire truck Sunday morning has died, ABC reported. Three other people were injured and transported to a hospital. The fire truck was parked at the scene of a prior crash when a passing motorist did not yield to emergency vehicles and hit the truck.
1 Dead, Several Injured as Blaze Spreads to Multiple Floors of Chicago High-Rise
At least one person was killed and eight other people were injured in an extra-alarm fire in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side Wednesday morning, according to authorities. The blaze broke out at approximately 10 a.m. in the upper levels of a high-rise apartment building at 4850 South Lake...
Hobart Police Pursuit Ends In Hammond Early Sunday Morning
On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 1:15 AM, a Hobart Police Officer was traveling southbound on Route 51 from Hickey Street when he noticed a passenger vehicle pass him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, according to Captain James Gonzales. The officer made a U-turn and caught...
Police respond to Chicago high school after someone discharged pepper spray, reports of knife on campus
CHICAGO - Chicago police were called to Steinmetz College Prep Wednesday afternoon following two unrelated incidents. In one incident, a person discharged pepper spray during a physical altercation inside the building. According to the Chicago Fire Department, five students were transported to an area hospital as a result. All students...
