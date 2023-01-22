ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Shots fired at police, driver on NW Side overnight

CHICAGO - There were two reports of shots fired, one involving police, on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday night. Police say a black Audi with three individuals inside was seen in the 3500 block of West Foster Avenue around 10 p.m. shooting at another car. A 27-year-old man was driving eastbound...
CHICAGO, IL
4 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, in Lawndale Crash

Two Chicago police officers and two other individuals were injured after a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday evening. According to authorities, a marked CPD vehicle was traveling westbound through the intersection of Harrison and California at approximately 7:23 p.m. when it struck a box truck that was traveling eastbound on Harrison.
CHICAGO, IL
Photo: Driver of SUV that struck Chicago fire truck dies

CHICAGO — The driver of an SUV that hit a Chicago fire truck Sunday morning has died, ABC reported. Three other people were injured and transported to a hospital. The fire truck was parked at the scene of a prior crash when a passing motorist did not yield to emergency vehicles and hit the truck.
CHICAGO, IL
Hobart Police Pursuit Ends In Hammond Early Sunday Morning

On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 1:15 AM, a Hobart Police Officer was traveling southbound on Route 51 from Hickey Street when he noticed a passenger vehicle pass him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, according to Captain James Gonzales. The officer made a U-turn and caught...
HOBART, IN
