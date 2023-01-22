Read full article on original website
Caesars Promo Code FULLSYR: $1,250 new user bonus for any NBA game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. January is a very busy time in the sports calendar. There is a lot going on between the NFL playoffs, the NHL heading...
How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: What time, TV channel, where to live stream
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, January 25 (1/25/2023) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) and other live TV streaming services.
How much are San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles tickets? Cheapest seats for NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for the 2023 NFC Championship on Sunday, January 29 (1/29/2023) at 3 p.m. ET. The game is all sold out, but fans can still find resale tickets online at discounted rates from sites like VividSeats and StubHub. Still, for a game like this, “discounted rate” still means you can expect to spend a lot for a seat, especially this close to the game.
