Effective: 2023-01-25 21:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk Light Snowfall across the Higher Elevations of the far east Tennessee and southwest Virginia for late Tonight and Thursday Scattered rain showers will change to snow showers late tonight and continue through Thursday evening across the higher elevations of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Light snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected across the highest elevations, generally at or above 3000 feet. Roadways may become slushy and snow covered. Across the Plateau, a mixture of rain and snow will change to snow showers or flurries late tonight and continue Thursday. A dusting of snow is possible across the grassy and elevated surfaces. Elsewhere, the rain showers may mix with or change to snow showers or flurries for Thursday but no accumulations are expected. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and other local media for further details or updates.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO