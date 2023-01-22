Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Bantam Boys Erase 11-Point Deficit, Girls Dominant Again as Clarkston Pulls Off Sweep of Shadle Park
SPOKANE - The Clarkston Bantam Boys and Girls Basketball teams came away with another Greater Spokane League (GSL) sweep Tuesday night on the road against the Shadle Park Highlanders. In the first game of the night, the Bantam Boys overcame an 11-point second half deficit to win 62-51. The Bantam Girls then followed that up with a dominant 74-40 victory, their fifth straight.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pomeroy's Chase Caruso to Join Lewis-Clark State Golf this fall
LEWISTON - A third member of the Caruso family will join the Lewis-Clark State Warrior family in the fall of 2023. Chase Caruso, who is the younger sister of Devon and Deana, will follow in her siblings’ footsteps and compete for LC State Golf. “A great start to the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington State Extends Head Football Coach Jake Dickert Through 2027
PULLMAN - Washington State University and head football coach Jake Dickert have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Pullman through the 2027 season, WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun announced Wednesday. Dickert has been leading the team since being placed in the interim role during the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
U.S. News Ranks WSU Global Campus Among Nation’s Best Online Degrees
PULLMAN - Five Washington State University online programs ranked among the best in the nation for 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. WSU Global Campus ranked 18th nationally for its undergraduate degrees in the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs category, including its undergraduate business and psychology programs which ranked 12th and 16th, respectively. WSU’s online MBA program, from the Carson College of Business, ranked 27th among the nation’s Best Online MBA Programs, and the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture’s online graduate engineering programs ranked 31st in the Best Online Engineering Programs category.
KXLY
WSU police investigating death of student
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play
PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Post Register
Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
Orchard Road in Pullman closed indefinitely following DUI hit and run crash
PULLMAN, Wash. — Orchard Drive in Pullman is closed indefinitely following a DUI hit-and-run crash in the area. The Pullman Police Department says the crash resulted in a downed power pole. Police say to use an alternative route. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Home Considered Total Loss Following Structure Fire in East Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 11:01 a.m., fire crews responded to the 0100 block of 24th Street in East Lewiston for a structure fire. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire Department, initial reports to 911 stated that an explosion was heard and that there was a house on fire. While enroute, crews could see a large column of black smoke coming from the area.
koze.com
UPDATE: Structure Fire in East Lewiston (Listen)
LEWISTON, ID – Fire crews remain on scene of a structure fire near the area of 24th Street. The Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched at 10:59 a.m. A City of Lewiston backhoe was brought in to help clear debris and make it easier for crews to get to the flames, which were still active more than an hour and a half after the start of the fire.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 22, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 22, 2023. ---------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HUME RD;MP 10, OAKESDALE, WA 99158. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a non-injury accident. ---------------------------------------------------- 23-S0194 Suicidal Person. 10:47:55. Incident Address: Whitman County; Lacrosse. Sheriff’s Office...
People Magazine: Idaho suspect followed victims on Instagram, 'repeatedly' messaged 1
According to People Magazine, Brian Kohberger, the suspect charged with the killings of four University of Idaho students, followed the three female victims on Instagram and repeatedly messaged one of them without ever receiving a reply.
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information on Alleged Hit-and-Run on Lower Fords Creek Road
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:24 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred near mile marker 3 on Lower Fords Creek Road near Orofino, ID. According to a media release from the CCSO,...
Lewiston Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Idaho County K9 Millie Alerts During Traffic Stop
KOOSKIA, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, during the stop, Idaho County...
newsnationnow.com
‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer
(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
Ferdinand Man Charged with Felony Battery on an Officer Stemming from Sunday Night Traffic Stop in Idaho County
FENN, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 9:21 p.m., a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol when they performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Highway 95, near Fenn, ID. According to a press release from the Idaho County...
q13fox.com
Grand jury indictment could speed up Bryan Kohberger's case
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a grand jury indictment, which would also spare the surviving roommates from having to sit in court across from Kohberger and face cross-examination during a preliminary hearing.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, January 23, 2023
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, January 23, 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------- Caller Statement: microwave was on fire and smoke in the house. Law and fire responded. --------------------------------------------------------------- 23-M00626 Harassment. Incident Address: 1100 blk N POLK ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time Reported: 10:02.
Comments / 0