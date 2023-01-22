Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council approves Pontiac Street grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker (D, 6th District) celebrated more than just her 51st birthday during Tuesday’s city council meeting. At the meeting, councilmembers passed a resolution for the proposed Pontiac Street grocery store with a near-unanimous vote. The resolution passed with...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council approves Greater Fort Wayne funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council approved funding for Greater Fort Wayne (GFW) during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The resolution passed with a 7-2 vote, with Councilman Jason Arp and Councilman Paul Ensley voting against the funding. As a result, GFW will receive $375,000 in...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief suing FWCS for discrimination
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools, claiming the school corporation discriminated against him by hiring less-qualified white applicants for a security supervisor position multiple times in recent years. Garry A. Hamilton, who served as Fort Wayne Police...
WANE-TV
Opponents celebrate Steuben County board denial of ‘cattle growing operation’
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The lakes in the Black Creek and Fish Creek watersheds are polluted with e coli bacteria, endangering the health of Hamilton, Ball and Little Long Lakes. Little Long Lake is already “severely compromised,” according to Steve Schroeder, board president for the Steuben County Lakes...
WANE-TV
Olympic medalist MyKayla Skinner coming to Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — USA Gymnastics Olympic Silver medalist MyKayla Skinner will be making an appearance at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She will be in Fort Wayne for her Never Give Up Invitational tour from Friday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 29. The invitational is a women’s gymnastics competition tour open to USA Gymnastics and the National Gym Association (NGA).
WANE-TV
Steuben County officials deny proposed cattle operation
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-0 vote. The operation would be located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the...
WOWO News
Monroeville man dies from Monday morning crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Monday morning fatal crash. Deputies were called near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Rd around 6:45 a.m. for a single vehicle crash. The driver and passenger were then transported to a local hospital.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dalton Elected Warsaw BZA President For 2023
The biggest decision the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals had to make Monday night was who would serve as president for 2023. Board member Tammy Dalton nominated Rick Keeven for the job and Bob Coffelt seconded her nomination, but Dan Smith nominated Dalton and Jeff Johnson seconded that nomination. Keeven abstained and when the voting took place, it was a tie.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mayor, police, fire departments discuss 2023 safety plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry joined the Fort Wayne Police and Fire departments Tuesday for a public meeting that revealed new safety measures for 2023. “We made tremendous strides in 2022, and I’m encouraged by the proactive planning and strategies that will be implemented this year,” Mayor Henry said.
wfft.com
Allen County Democrats react to bill aiming to restrict federal gun control
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Second Amendment preservation. That is Republican State Rep. Lorissa Sweet’s focus in her first act. "There have long been attacks on our Second Amendment right from the federal government, and they will continue to persist,” Sweet said. Her primary concerns: that President Biden...
963xke.com
Travel Watch issued for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A winter weather Travel Watch has been issued for Allen County, IN. Heavy snow is forecast to begin overnight creating hazardous travel conditions for the early morning commute. Heavy snow is expected to continue through mid-afternoon. Only essential travel is recommended. Officials also reminded...
News Now Warsaw
Regional bus service expanding to include Warsaw
ELIZABETH, N.J. — Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, announced a new partnership with Miller Transportation that will result in extended regional bus service that will bring service to numerous cities including Warsaw. The arrangement will bring expanded service options for 56 cities including connecting...
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket, January 23, 2023
——— Kyle Douglas Davis, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Sentenced to one year in prison. The term of the sentence is to be served consecutively to whatever term is meted in Huntington Circuit Court for violating probation from a Feb. 21, 2022, sentencing for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
Your News Local
Historic Huntington’s Milligan Block Celebrates Grand Opening Feb. 11
HUNTINGTON, IN — The organizers behind the restoration of the historic Milligan Block on Huntington’s North Jefferson Street have a lot to celebrate. The Victorian-era building dating back to 1883 has officially reopened as Silver Moon 3 Pub, a cafe style gathering spot with a menu of seasonal, light fare and cocktails, mocktails or other choice beverages.
WANE-TV
Architectural firm reveals proposed expansion for Carroll High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Monday’s Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) school board meeting, Barton Coe Vilamaa Architects presented a detailed look at proposed additions and renovations to Carroll High School. The proposal, which would cost just over $46 million, would add 27 classrooms and around 85,000...
WANE-TV
Crash at Washington, Anthony boulevards slows traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash near Indiana Tech had moving slowly near the intersection Monday evening. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington and Anthony boulevards. Police have not provided details on how the crash happened, but the crash had all traffic on Anthony...
WANE-TV
Weather delays opening of some Parkview locations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Anyone who has an appointment Wednesday at one of the Parkview Physicians Group locations will want to check updated operating hours. Because of the winter storm, several locations will delay when they open. The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website...
WISH-TV
Glamping at The Tiny Shed Airbnb in Fort Wayne
Nancy Riesterer from The Tiny Shed Airbnb joined us to discuss the trend of tiny sheds and homes. She said decorating the shed was a great creative outlet and she took inspiration from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Tiny Shed is located in Fort Wayne, and the Fort Wayne Visitors Center is offering a contest for a free weekend in the tiny shed. You can enter at The Indianapolis Home Show.
