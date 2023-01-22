ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings

The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
BILLINGER: Senate Update, Jan. 23, 2023

The 2023 legislative session began on Monday, January 9th with the swearing in of Senator Ron Ryckman, Sr., and new Senator Chase Blasi. Ron Ryckman Sr. replaced Senator Bud Estes two years ago and was reelected for two more years. Senator Chase Blasi is familiar with the Senate having served on staff for both President Wagle and currently President Masterson the past few sessions. Senator Blasi was elected to serve the remaining two years of Senator Suellentrop’s term.
New executive director set to take reins of KCSDV

TOPEKA — Michelle McCormick, LMSW, will join the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka as its new Executive Director. Her first day with KCSDV is Feb. 20. “We are delighted to welcome Michelle as the next leader of KCSDV,” said Carol Ruth Bonebrake, president of the KCSDV...
Proposed Kansas abortion bill seeks to undo state protections

TOPEKA — A recently introduced bill would bring the abortion fight to the county and city level, allowing local government to limit access to reproductive health care. The latest in a series of attempts to restrict abortion, Senate Bill 65 would give cities and counties the right to enact stricter laws on abortion than current state law. Sen. Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, introduced the bill without putting his name on it as a sponsor.
Kansas governor to outline agenda for skeptical lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is preparing to outline what she is likely to call a middle-of-the-road agenda for a Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature that already expects to ditch much of what she'll propose in favor of more conservative ideas on taxes and education. Kelly was scheduled...
WAYMASTER: From the Dome to Home, Jan. 23, 2023

The 2023 Kansas Legislative Session officially commenced on Monday, January 9, 2023. It truly is an honor to serve the constituents of the 109th Kansas House District and to remain as the Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. On Tuesday, January 10, House and Senate Leadership unveiled their plan for...
RAHJES REPORT: January 23, 2023

We are already in week 3 of the 2023 Kansas Legislative session. It has been a slow go with mainly bill introductions and overviews in committee meetings. Once again, I am Chairman of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and member of Appropriations and Higher Education Budget Committee. The...
Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state.

Even as data shows a majority of the country supports LGBTQ+ people and their rights, hostility and violence against the community is on the rise. The past two years have been the deadliest for transgender people in recent history, in large part due to the rapidly increasing number of legislative attacks against trans peoples’ rights […] The post Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
For these 7 Kansas communities, 2022 was the driest on record

It might not rain much in Healy. But if it does, it’s Steve Fenster’s job to know about it. Every morning for more than 40 years as a volunteer with the National Weather Service, he’s peered out the window of his west-central Kansas home scouring his patio for any signs of moisture.
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
Johnson Co. woman ordered to pay $31K in restitution for Medicaid Fraud

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Johnson Co. woman has been sentenced for Medicaid fraud and has been ordered to pay $31,000 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced Wednesday that Carol Elaine Hensley, 63, of Overland Park, has pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the Medicaid program and one count of unlawful acts concerning computers in Johnson Co. District Court. The court judge sentenced Hensley to 24 months behind bars, but that sentence has been suspended; Hensley has now been ordered to serve one year of supervised probation and pay $31,174.49 in restitution.
