Read full article on original website
Related
marijuanamoment.net
Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings
The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
Kansas GOP responds to State of the State address
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson responded on behalf of the Kansas GOP in a recorded video prior to the State of the State on Jan. 11.
BILLINGER: Senate Update, Jan. 23, 2023
The 2023 legislative session began on Monday, January 9th with the swearing in of Senator Ron Ryckman, Sr., and new Senator Chase Blasi. Ron Ryckman Sr. replaced Senator Bud Estes two years ago and was reelected for two more years. Senator Chase Blasi is familiar with the Senate having served on staff for both President Wagle and currently President Masterson the past few sessions. Senator Blasi was elected to serve the remaining two years of Senator Suellentrop’s term.
New executive director set to take reins of KCSDV
TOPEKA — Michelle McCormick, LMSW, will join the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka as its new Executive Director. Her first day with KCSDV is Feb. 20. “We are delighted to welcome Michelle as the next leader of KCSDV,” said Carol Ruth Bonebrake, president of the KCSDV...
Kansas advocacy groups ask for doubling length of initial protection from abuse orders
The Kansas House is asked to grant judges authority to issue two- to five-year protection from abuse orders rather than operate an annual renewal process. The post Kansas advocacy groups ask for doubling length of initial protection from abuse orders appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas struggles to deal with issue of runaway foster children
TOPEKA — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for Children and...
Proposed Kansas abortion bill seeks to undo state protections
TOPEKA — A recently introduced bill would bring the abortion fight to the county and city level, allowing local government to limit access to reproductive health care. The latest in a series of attempts to restrict abortion, Senate Bill 65 would give cities and counties the right to enact stricter laws on abortion than current state law. Sen. Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, introduced the bill without putting his name on it as a sponsor.
Kansas governor to outline agenda for skeptical lawmakers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is preparing to outline what she is likely to call a middle-of-the-road agenda for a Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature that already expects to ditch much of what she'll propose in favor of more conservative ideas on taxes and education. Kelly was scheduled...
Medical marijuana: Masterson callously opposes Gov. Kelly’s effort to ease suffering | Opinion
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes compelling case for medical cannabis. Sen. Ty Masterson stands in the way.
hppr.org
Salt makes icy roads less dicey, but it poisons the land. Here's what Kansas is doing about it
Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. And in Kansas, one of the country’s top salt producers, rock salt generates paychecks. But it also costs Americans billions in corroding cars and...
WAYMASTER: From the Dome to Home, Jan. 23, 2023
The 2023 Kansas Legislative Session officially commenced on Monday, January 9, 2023. It truly is an honor to serve the constituents of the 109th Kansas House District and to remain as the Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. On Tuesday, January 10, House and Senate Leadership unveiled their plan for...
RAHJES REPORT: January 23, 2023
We are already in week 3 of the 2023 Kansas Legislative session. It has been a slow go with mainly bill introductions and overviews in committee meetings. Once again, I am Chairman of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and member of Appropriations and Higher Education Budget Committee. The...
Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state.
Even as data shows a majority of the country supports LGBTQ+ people and their rights, hostility and violence against the community is on the rise. The past two years have been the deadliest for transgender people in recent history, in large part due to the rapidly increasing number of legislative attacks against trans peoples’ rights […] The post Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
For these 7 Kansas communities, 2022 was the driest on record
It might not rain much in Healy. But if it does, it’s Steve Fenster’s job to know about it. Every morning for more than 40 years as a volunteer with the National Weather Service, he’s peered out the window of his west-central Kansas home scouring his patio for any signs of moisture.
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
Tax relief, marijuana, Medicaid expansion: KS governor pushes agenda for 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly outlined her top priorities for 2023 in the annual State of the State address on Wednesday. One of the top items on the governor’s list is tax relief. She pushed her “Axing Your Taxes” plan, which would account for $500 million in tax cuts over the next three years. […]
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
Kan. AG files lawsuit over unlawful change to immigration visa rules
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing the Biden administration over a new U.S. Department of Homeland Security program that unlawfully creates a de facto path the citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens, according to a statement from his office. “The Biden administration is once again...
WIBW
Johnson Co. woman ordered to pay $31K in restitution for Medicaid Fraud
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Johnson Co. woman has been sentenced for Medicaid fraud and has been ordered to pay $31,000 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced Wednesday that Carol Elaine Hensley, 63, of Overland Park, has pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the Medicaid program and one count of unlawful acts concerning computers in Johnson Co. District Court. The court judge sentenced Hensley to 24 months behind bars, but that sentence has been suspended; Hensley has now been ordered to serve one year of supervised probation and pay $31,174.49 in restitution.
How much snow has fallen across southern Kansas?
Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 3