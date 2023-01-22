Read full article on original website
👟 Tiger men ranked 10th in first indoor national poll
NEW ORLEANS - The Fort Hays State men's track and field team is ranked 10th in the initial 2023 NCAA Division II indoor rating index, released Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Tigers currently boast six marks that rank inside the top 10...
🏀 Big second half propels Tiger women past Lady Hornet
EMPORIA, Kan. - A dominant second half helped the Fort Hays State women's basketball team hand Emporia State its eighth-straight loss Sunday afternoon, 77-68. The Tigers (15-6, 10-3 MIAA) trailed by as many as 14 in the first half before outscoring the Lady Hornets (9-10, 4-9 MIAA) 45-28 after halftime to complete the comeback. It was the largest deficit overcome by the Tigers this season.
🏀 Late rally comes up short for No. 5 Kansas State at No. 12 Iowa State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday night. The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.
🏀 Hays High receives awards in Colby Tournament
COLBY - The girls individual awards were released by the Orange & Black Classic following the conclusion of the championship game played Monday night. The game was delayed due to weather on Saturday. Goodland won the championship over Colby 42-22 for their first Orange & Black title since 1986. The victory also extends the Cowgirls winning streak to 25 straight games.
🏀 No. 17 Baylor beats No. 9 Kansas in matchup of last 2 champs
WACO, Texas (AP) — Langston Love came up huge for 17th-ranked Baylor after No. 9 Kansas took its only lead in a matchup of the last two national champions, both of whom have endured three-game losing streaks in Big 12 play. The reigning champion Jayhawks are on their three-game...
⚽ Jace St. Peter signs with Ottawa soccer
The path to college athletics was a little different than some, but for Jace St. Peter the journey still ended with a lifelong goal. The Hays High senior inked a National Letter of Intent to play soccer for Ottawa University on Wednesday morning. St. Peter spent time researching colleges that...
🤼♂️ HHS boys 10th in KWCA poll, five individuals ranked
The Hays High boys wrestling team is ranked 10th in the latest KWCA rankings released Tuesday. Five Indians are ranked individually. Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132, Elijah McCullouth is fifth at 113, freshman Grady Lind is sixth 106, Cyrus Vajner sixth at 126 and Dalton Meyers is sixth at 157.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Jan. 23, 2023)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and men's coach Mark Johnson join the program. Tiger Talk airs at noon on KAYS (1400/94.3) at Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays.
Kansas educators on quest to reverse teacher shortage
TOPEKA — Byron Lewis was a student at Topeka High School when allowed to use study hall to read to kindergartners at his old elementary school. It was the first time Lewis — now an elementary school teacher in the Turner district — thought a career in education could be in his future. He earned an education degree at Kansas State University and was introduced to programs that urge men of color to enter the profession. Statewide, it’s just not enough. Entering the fall 2022 academic year, there were an estimated 1,500 teacher vacancies in Kansas.
Ellis High announces 2023 Snowball Royalty
ELLIS — The annual KAY Snowball Dance will be on Saturday, Jan. 28. The dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Crowning for Snowball Royalty will be at approximately 10 p.m. Back Row (L-R, Freshmen): Payten Burd, daughter of Shaun and Emily Burd; Jaren Frickey, son of Brian and Michelle Frickey; Sienna Schmidt, daughter of Dick and Shannon Schmidt; Brody Fischer, son of DJ and Julie Fischer; Avery Boydston, daughter of Monte and Deidre Boydston; Carson Schartz, son of Jake and Jennifer Schartz.
Quake recorded in Rooks County late Tuesday night
A minor earthquake was detected northwest of Hays late Tuesday night. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in southwest Rooks County, the Kansas Geological Survey reported.
🎙 WILLIAMS: 1 plus 1 equals 3
The Greek philosopher Aristotle is credited with being the first to coin the concept that the “whole is greater than the sum of the parts.” Some call it synergy. In sports, it is referred to as teamwork, but regardless of how it is described, it is the secret sauce that can make great things happen.
First Science Café of 2023 set for Jan. 30
Fort Hays State University’s first Science Café for the spring 2023 semester is set for Monday, Jan. 30. This month’s presentation, “Engaging Students with Earth Systems Remotely Using 360 Videos,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
TMP-Marian's new 6th-grade pre-enrollment event today
Students entering the sixth-eighth grades for the 2023-24 year are invited to pre-enroll from 3:30-6 p.m. today at TMP-Marian's school building. Pre-enrollment takes place in the seconnd floor Learning Commons. This is not the only chance to enroll, as enrollment is rolling throughout the summer, but it's a chance to...
Perez named superintendent of Russell USD 407
RUSSELL — The Russell USD 407 Board of Education has announced the selection of Jordan Perez as the new superintendent. Perez will take the reins on July 1, following Clark Coco, interim superintendent, whose contract ends on June 30. Jordan Perez has broad educational experience, as an administrator, teacher,...
NWS: Latest round of snow expected to stay well south of Hays
The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for the latest round of wintry weather to stay well south of the Hays area. Up to 2 inches of additional snowfall will sweep across parts of southern Kansas, but no precipitation is expected in Ellis County. The snowpack will remain,...
New executive director set to take reins of KCSDV
TOPEKA — Michelle McCormick, LMSW, will join the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka as its new Executive Director. Her first day with KCSDV is Feb. 20. “We are delighted to welcome Michelle as the next leader of KCSDV,” said Carol Ruth Bonebrake, president of the KCSDV...
Wanted Kan. suspect captured after high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations after a high-speed chase. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2013 Ford Raptor near NW Topeka Boulevard and NW Paramore Street for traffic violations, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The...
Eagle stations could experience disruptions Tuesday
Due to work at transmitter sites Tuesday, there could be occasional disruptions to Eagle Radio of Hays stations throughout the day. Thanks for your patience as our engineering team works to upgrade the signals.
Second arrest made in shooting death of FHSU student-athlete
Oklahoma City Police have made a second arrest in the New Year's Day shooting that left a Fort Hays State University student-athlete dead. Destiny Denise Adams, 21, was taken into custody Jan. 18 by the Oklahoma City Police Department on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact. According to...
