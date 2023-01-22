ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Vigil to be held for clerk killed at Tacony gas station

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BI3x0_0kNMLRtM00

Vigil to be held for clerk killed at Tacony gas station 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A candlelight vigil in memory of the clerk of a gas station where he was killed in Northeast Philadelphia is happening Sunday night.

Siboram "Pat" Patro, 66, was shot and killed Tuesday morning at the Exxon gas station in Tacony.

He was from India, just returned from a trip overseas and was concerned about the rise in crime in the city, ranging from carjackings in the parking lot to people attempting to break into gaming machines that are inside the store.

"He was just saying how he's scared to even smoke a cigarette out here anymore," a customer said.

"Just altogether a wonderful person," another person at the scene said.

Surveillance video shows three suspects. Investigators say the trio broke into a back area where he was working, shot him and then took off with a cash register.

The vigil will be held at the gas station on Torresdale Avenue at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, the gas station announced that it will not be open overnight anymore.

Comments / 6

John Binczewski
3d ago

it's nice that they're holding a visual what they should be doing is closing the gas station up and telling people to move out of Philadelphia it's just that simple you can't live here it's better to take a loss on your business in your home and but you'll be alive I know it's hard but you have to move out you have to move out now I'm trying to keep you alive

Reply
4
Beauty
3d ago

I just really pray for the people in Philly, Camden NJ ,everywhere can we start to look out for each other then killing each other it haves to stop 🛑 no killing zone for Philly and Camden NJ and everywhere else let's learn how to get along

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Fatal Tacony gas station shooting: 3 suspects charged

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a beloved gas station clerk dead earlier this month in Tacony, the Philadelphia Police Department said Wednesday night.  Chiheam Jones, Robert Miller-Crafter and Keyon Vincent were charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other offenses.   The shooting inside the Exxon gas station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue on Jan. 17 left 66-year-old Siboram Patro dead. Police said three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the store, shot Patro and took off with the cash register. Customers of the gas station remembered Patro as "just a really wonderful person."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fatal Tacony gas station shooting: 3 persons of interest in custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three persons of interest are in custody after a beloved gas station clerk was fatally shot earlier this month in Tacony, the Philadelphia Police Department announced in a news conference on Wednesday. The shooting inside the Exxon gas station on 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue on Jan. 17 left 66-year-old Siboram Patro dead. Police said three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the store, shot Patro and took off with the cash register. The identities of the persons of interest are unclear at this time. Police said during Wednesday's news conference they believe they will be able to close the case. Customers of the gas station remembered Patro as "just a really wonderful person."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

3 charged in deadly armed robbery of Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA - Three men are facing murder charges in connection to a deadly armed robbery of a Philadelphia gas station market, authorities announced Wednesday. The arrests come a week after police say three masked men barged behind the counter of an ExxonMobil station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Jan. 17 and shot dead the 67-year-old clerk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police

A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
BROOKHAVEN, PA
CBS Philly

Mayfair quadruple shooting suspected connected to another shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police gave updates Wednesday afternoon on three separate shootings that killed five people and the arrest of a man in connection to at least two of the shootings. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw urged the public that officers are working tirelessly to solve these crimes.Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom of the homicide unit said Edwin Vargas, 24, was arrested last Tuesday for three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Mayfair and North Philly. Ransom says the arrest came seven days too late and claims Vargas was with a group of people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
CBS Philly

Police ID man fatally shot by police in Deptford, New Jersey

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has revealed the victim's name who was shot and killed by a police officer on Sunday in Deptford.The 55-year-old shooting victim was identified as Daniel Nevius Sr., of Sicklerville, New Jersey. Deptford Police Department responded to a residence on Fox Run Road after receiving a 911 call. Deptford Police Officer Luke Ivey fired his service weapon, striking Nevius Sr. around 1 p.m. Sunday. Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene where Nevius Sr. was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m.The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted in accordance with Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which requires the AG to conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer. 
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Shooting Leads To Barricade, But No Arrest

Police surrounded a home in northeast Philadelphia early on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to capture a suspected gunman, but the standoff ended with no arrest, authorities say. Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Marsden Street in Tacony at about midnight, the department told Daily Voice. Witnesses reported seeing a man shoot "30 to 40 times" on the street before running into a residence on the block, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eleven juveniles and two adults are accused of stealing 93 guns in three gun store burglaries in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Montogomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Prosecutors say the 11 are part of a juvenile street gang and added the suspects are from Philadelphia.Investigators recovered more than 30 guns but 60 remain unaccounted for.The burglaries happened between September and November 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with fatal Mayfair quadruple shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting in Mayfair that left three men dead earlier in January, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter.Edwin Vargas, 24, is currently in police custody Tuesday for the alleged shooting.Charges are unknown at this time. The shooting happened on Guilford Street near the Roosevelt Mall at around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.Philadelphia police said earlier this month they believe the victims in the shooting were targeted. The shooting left three young men dead: an 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 24-year-old. The fourth victim, a 28-year-old man, was listed in critical condition following the shooting. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SWAT team responds to shooting in Tacony, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  A SWAT team was at the scene in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night after a woman was shot while sitting in a car.Police say it happened just before midnight on the 6700 block of Marsden Street, near Torresdale Avenue.According to investigators, someone fired multiple shots from inside of a home on that block out onto the street.That victim is in stable condition.Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood captured video and audio of the shooting, Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene."Police and detectives did listen and you can clearly hear over 30 shots being fired, and you can see muzzle flash coming from inside of that property," Small said.Detectives are working to get a warrant to search the home where the gunshots were allegedly fired. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, DE – A Wilmington Applebees restaurant was robbed by a man who appeared to be armed with a gun Monday night. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s located at 4301 Kirkwood Highway for a report of a robbery. “Upon arrival, it was determined that a male suspect entered the restaurant through the curbside pickup door and confronted an employee at the cash register,” DSP said in a statement. “The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register.” The worker complied with the suspect. The suspect fled The post Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
114K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy