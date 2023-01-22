Vigil to be held for clerk killed at Tacony gas station 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A candlelight vigil in memory of the clerk of a gas station where he was killed in Northeast Philadelphia is happening Sunday night.

Siboram "Pat" Patro, 66, was shot and killed Tuesday morning at the Exxon gas station in Tacony.

He was from India, just returned from a trip overseas and was concerned about the rise in crime in the city, ranging from carjackings in the parking lot to people attempting to break into gaming machines that are inside the store.

"He was just saying how he's scared to even smoke a cigarette out here anymore," a customer said.

"Just altogether a wonderful person," another person at the scene said.

Surveillance video shows three suspects. Investigators say the trio broke into a back area where he was working, shot him and then took off with a cash register.

The vigil will be held at the gas station on Torresdale Avenue at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, the gas station announced that it will not be open overnight anymore.