Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT
Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night
Oakland 76, Detroit 67
OAKLAND (9-12) Conway 1-2 2-3 4, Hervey 4-6 1-2 11, Townsend 3-8 2-2 8, Moore 8-16 14-16 32, Watts 5-14 3-4 16, Price 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 22-50 24-29 76. Anderson 10-17 0-0 22, Liddell 4-12 1-1 9, Davis 3-16 6-6 14, Moss 2-8 0-0 4, Oliver 7-13 0-0 18, LeGreair 0-1 0-0 0, Tankersley 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 7-7 67.
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay022—4 First Period_None. Penalties_Paul, TB (Fighting), 10:27; Middleton, MIN (Fighting), 10:27; Stamkos, TB (Hooking), 11:58; Eriksson Ek, MIN (Holding), 12:17; Cirelli, TB (Hooking), 19:48. Second Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 17 (Middleton), 3:43 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 7 (Sergachev, Colton), 9:44. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 27 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy),...
Houston 119, Minnesota 114
MINNESOTA (114) Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 4-11 1-2 10, Gobert 5-8 5-7 15, Edwards 9-20 7-9 31, Russell 11-23 2-2 30, Ryan 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 2-5 0-0 4, Nowell 3-8 0-0 7, Rivers 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 41-91 16-22 114. HOUSTON (119) Eason 5-8...
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:10 a.m. EST
Scandals highlight lack of women coaches at top of US soccer. Few women are coaching at the top of American soccer — a result of how the sport offers scarce opportunities for female players and imposes a high price on coaching licenses. The shortage of qualified women was highlighted by a glut of vacancies created by men who were pushed out of the sport. When scandal rocked the National Women’s Soccer League in 2021, five male coaches were dismissed or forced to resign because of misconduct or harassment. Today, just three women hold head coaching jobs in the 12-team league. Five coaches, all men, are embarking on their first season with their teams this year.
Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130
MILWAUKEE (150) Connaughton 2-3 0-0 6, G.Antetokounmpo 8-15 11-17 29, Lopez 8-12 3-4 21, Allen 3-6 2-2 9, Holiday 7-12 1-1 16, Beauchamp 3-6 0-0 7, Middleton 3-7 0-0 8, Nwora 2-6 0-0 4, Portis 8-12 0-0 18, T.Antetokounmpo 1-2 0-0 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 6-8 0-0 18, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Matthews 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 55-98 17-24 150.
Uber Eats delivery man stops college basketball game after walking on court to find customer
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers and Duquesne Dukes had their college basketball game stopped in its tracks after an Uber Eats delivery man walked on the court looking for his customer.
Lillard has season-high 60 points, Blazers beat Jazz 134-124
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27.
Maryland 73, Wisconsin 55
WISCONSIN (12-7) Crowl 4-7 2-2 11, Wahl 6-13 1-1 13, Davis 1-5 0-0 3, Essegian 6-12 3-4 19, Hepburn 1-3 0-0 3, Gilmore 3-5 0-0 6, Lindsey 0-3 0-0 0, McGee 0-4 0-0 0, Hodges 0-1 0-0 0, Ilver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 6-7 55. MARYLAND (13-7) Reese 7-8...
No. 6 Indiana 92, No. 13 Michigan 83
INDIANA (18-1) Holmes 9-16 7-9 25, Berger 5-7 0-1 10, Garzon 4-5 0-0 10, Moore-McNeil 3-10 5-6 12, Parrish 4-11 1-4 12, Meister 1-3 2-2 4, Bargesser 0-2 0-0 0, Scalia 7-10 2-2 19, Totals 33-64 17-24 92. MICHIGAN (16-4) Kiser 4-13 6-6 15, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Brown 11-16...
