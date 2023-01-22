Read full article on original website
'I could've died': CVPA teen reflects on school shooting, shares story of survival
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot when a gunman opened fire inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) back in October. For the first time, student Brian Collins is speaking about the tragedy that claimed the lives of his teacher and classmate. "Planets and stars...
RIP Blake Fowler, Beloved St. Louis Bassist
The local hardcore community will play tribute to Fowler at Off Broadway on Saturday
stlpublicradio.org
It’s taken 2 winters to open St. Louis’ 24/7 homeless shelter despite federal money in hand for it
After two winters, a 24-hour shelter for people without housing is set to open in St. Louis by the end of the month, according to City of St. Louis officials. But volunteers and providers say the shelter’s opening halfway through winter is “unacceptable.”. That’s because a dangerous deep...
KSDK
St. Louis community reeling over the loss, recalls the joy of Bob Kramer's Marionnettes
Chris Peimann with The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries said, "It's just a St. Louis institution. Bob and Dug are this duo that go hand-in-hand."
feastmagazine.com
St. Patrick Center in downtown St. Louis takes a multilayered approach to assisting the unhoused
It's a few weeks into 2023, and the holidays already seem a million miles away. The most popular season for giving is behind us, and yet the need for continued generosity toward the unhoused population looms large over our city during perhaps the most critical – and certainly the coldest – time of year.
KMOV
Displaced on Christmas, seniors still waiting to return to Jennings apartment complex
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It wasn’t the merriest of Christmases for residents at Fairview Village Senior Living, and over four weeks later, they’re still unable to sleep in their own beds. This came after a sprinkler burst and much of the south side of the complex flooded. “The...
Friends of Bob Kramer say demolition of burned-out building prevented them from saving marionettes
People are questioning the speedy demolition of a building in the Central West End the day after a deadly fire.
Police create task force to combat 'possible' string of carjackings in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) confirmed that the same group might be responsible for a string of carjackings and attempted carjackings in south St. Louis on Wednesday. During SLMPD’s weekly crime briefing, Captain Joseph Morici told reporters the department formed a task force of...
feastmagazine.com
Rick Lewis of Grace Meat + Three shares his favorite chicken dishes around St. Louis
There’s a lot of very good chicken happening around this town, and one of the most popular restaurants for poultry perfection is Grace Meat + Three in The Grove. Since 2017, chef and co-owner Rick Lewis has been slinging chicken family-style at his counter-service restaurant, where it’s all about Southern American fare with a side of Southern hospitality.
KMOV
Parkway students, parents, and even the schools celebrate early news of a snow day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schools across the St. Louis region are making the call to cancel classes for Wednesday ahead of a snow system tracking toward the metro that could bring a wide range of snowfall. In the list of schools with students staying home is the Parkway School...
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
New Pizzas from 4 Hands and Mama Lucia's Highlight St. Louis Restaurants
Popular dishes from India's Rasoi, Michael's and Hi-Pointe Drive-In all get the pizza treatment
Saint Louis Zoo announces death of 20-year-old jaguar
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo announced Tuesday one of its jaguars had died. "The Zoo is saddened to share the passing of the beautiful female jaguar, Ceiba," Saint Louis Zoo said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. Ceiba was suffering advanced-stage renal failure and was humanely euthanized....
St. Louis faith center vandalized overnight in possible hate crime
ST. LOUIS — Congregation Temple Israel found the monument sign outside the faith center sprayed with graffiti in a possible antisemitic hate crime Tuesday morning. According to a press release from the Creve Coeur Police Department, the department went to the center located at 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive just before 8:30 a.m. regarding a report of property damage.
abc17news.com
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 39-year-old woman was sentenced to three years in prison for luring a former reality TV show star to his death in St. Louis. Terica Ellis was sentenced Tuesday in the 2016 death of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery Jr., who was part of the St. Louis-based reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.” Prosecutors said Ellis conspired with James “Tim” Norman, who was Montgomery’s uncle. Ellis testified that she didn’t know Norman hired someone to kill Montgomery. Norman is scheduled to be sentenced in March. The man who shot Montgomery, Travell Anthony Hill, was sentenced in October to 32 years in prison.
Missouri History Museum will showcase exhibits, honor the past for Black History Month
ST. LOUIS — Since 1866, the Missouri Historical Society has been archiving and striving to share historical knowledge with the community. It's able to do so through one of its locations: The Missouri History Museum. It welcomes more than 400,000 guests a year for curious minds to discover more...
advantagenews.com
Project Homeless Connect fair is Friday in Alton
It’s the first time for Madison County’s “Project Homeless Connect” event in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday (January 27th) from ten until three at River of Life Church in Alton persons experiencing homelessness will be offered goods and services. According to most-recent...
FOX2now.com
Public mural outside St. Louis bookstore sends message about censorship
A local bookshop is sending a message about censorship. Public mural outside St. Louis bookstore sends message …. A local bookshop is sending a message about censorship. What You Are Doing About It? Classic 107.3 Musical …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in...
Chihuly returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden for 2023 exhibition
Dale Chihuly's work will be on display at the Missouri Botanical Garden in a magnificent exhibition that combines art and nature.
5 On Your Side
