ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 39-year-old woman was sentenced to three years in prison for luring a former reality TV show star to his death in St. Louis. Terica Ellis was sentenced Tuesday in the 2016 death of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery Jr., who was part of the St. Louis-based reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.” Prosecutors said Ellis conspired with James “Tim” Norman, who was Montgomery’s uncle. Ellis testified that she didn’t know Norman hired someone to kill Montgomery. Norman is scheduled to be sentenced in March. The man who shot Montgomery, Travell Anthony Hill, was sentenced in October to 32 years in prison.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO