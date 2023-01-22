ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Rick Lewis of Grace Meat + Three shares his favorite chicken dishes around St. Louis

There’s a lot of very good chicken happening around this town, and one of the most popular restaurants for poultry perfection is Grace Meat + Three in The Grove. Since 2017, chef and co-owner Rick Lewis has been slinging chicken family-style at his counter-service restaurant, where it’s all about Southern American fare with a side of Southern hospitality.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis faith center vandalized overnight in possible hate crime

ST. LOUIS — Congregation Temple Israel found the monument sign outside the faith center sprayed with graffiti in a possible antisemitic hate crime Tuesday morning. According to a press release from the Creve Coeur Police Department, the department went to the center located at 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive just before 8:30 a.m. regarding a report of property damage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 39-year-old woman was sentenced to three years in prison for luring a former reality TV show star to his death in St. Louis. Terica Ellis was sentenced Tuesday in the 2016 death of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery Jr., who was part of the St. Louis-based reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.” Prosecutors said Ellis conspired with James “Tim” Norman, who was Montgomery’s uncle. Ellis testified that she didn’t know Norman hired someone to kill Montgomery. Norman is scheduled to be sentenced in March. The man who shot Montgomery, Travell Anthony Hill, was sentenced in October to 32 years in prison.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Project Homeless Connect fair is Friday in Alton

It’s the first time for Madison County’s “Project Homeless Connect” event in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday (January 27th) from ten until three at River of Life Church in Alton persons experiencing homelessness will be offered goods and services. According to most-recent...
ALTON, IL
