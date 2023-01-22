Read full article on original website
Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears
Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FDA proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. This...
Read the full Supreme Court report on leak of abortion decision
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight months, 126 formal interviews and a 23-page report later, the Supreme Court said it has failed to discover who leaked a draft of the court’s opinion overturning abortion rights. The report released by the court Thursday is the apparent culmination of an investigation ordered...
White House defends delayed disclosure on classified documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House brushed aside criticism Tuesday of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden's home and former office, saying it may withhold information to protect the Justice Department's investigation. Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White...
Booker: EPA must strengthen chemical safety regulations after NJ fire | Opinion
Editor's note: This week, Sen. Cory Booker called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen its regulations that cover some of the biggest chemical plants in New Jersey. A letter sent from Booker to EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Wednesday came a week after NorthJersey.com published a series called "Hazards Next Door" that showed how close dozens of facilities that store hazardous materials are to homes, schools and parks, especially in some of New Jersey's poorest communities. This is an adapted version of Booker's letter:
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that...
Biden rolls out 'Renters Bill of Rights' in push for federal rent control law
WASHINGTON —The Biden administration announced new actions Wednesday to increase fairness in the rental market and further principles of fair housing. According to a statement from the White House, these actions align with a new Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights that the Administration is also releasing. The...
FBI finds more classified items in Biden's Delaware home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday. The president voluntarily allowed the FBI into his home, but...
By the numbers: President Biden at the two-year mark
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden notched two years in office on Friday. That represents 730 days since his inauguration — and a whole lot of other numbers as well. The story of the first half of Biden's term, at least by the numbers, is a mixed bag. It includes a long-sought $1 trillion bill to shore up the nation's bridges, roads and other infrastructure, but also the unwelcome milestone of historic inflation. There's been a huge number of COVID-19 vaccinations, but nearly 680,000 people have died of the disease. Biden has visited three dozen states and spent all or part of nearly 200 days in his home state of Delaware.
🎥 Biden says he has 'no regrets' on how he handled classified docs
APTOS, Calif. (AP) — A frustrated President Joe Biden said Thursday there is “no there there” when he was persistently questioned about the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office. (click below to watch the President's comment) “We found a handful...
US citizens get chance to play role in resettling refugees
WASHINGTON (AP) — A government program launched Thursday is giving American citizens the chance to play a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year in the United States. During the first year of the Welcome Corps, the State Department aims to line up 10,000 Americans...
