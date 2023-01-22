ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Bergen Record

Booker: EPA must strengthen chemical safety regulations after NJ fire | Opinion

Editor's note: This week, Sen. Cory Booker called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen its regulations that cover some of the biggest chemical plants in New Jersey. A letter sent from Booker to EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Wednesday came a week after NorthJersey.com published a series called "Hazards Next Door" that showed how close dozens of facilities that store hazardous materials are to homes, schools and parks, especially in some of New Jersey's poorest communities. This is an adapted version of Booker's letter:
North Platte Post

37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that...
WASHINGTON STATE
North Platte Post

FBI finds more classified items in Biden's Delaware home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday. The president voluntarily allowed the FBI into his home, but...
WILMINGTON, DE
North Platte Post

By the numbers: President Biden at the two-year mark

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden notched two years in office on Friday. That represents 730 days since his inauguration — and a whole lot of other numbers as well. The story of the first half of Biden's term, at least by the numbers, is a mixed bag. It includes a long-sought $1 trillion bill to shore up the nation's bridges, roads and other infrastructure, but also the unwelcome milestone of historic inflation. There's been a huge number of COVID-19 vaccinations, but nearly 680,000 people have died of the disease. Biden has visited three dozen states and spent all or part of nearly 200 days in his home state of Delaware.
KANSAS STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy