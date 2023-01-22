WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden notched two years in office on Friday. That represents 730 days since his inauguration — and a whole lot of other numbers as well. The story of the first half of Biden's term, at least by the numbers, is a mixed bag. It includes a long-sought $1 trillion bill to shore up the nation's bridges, roads and other infrastructure, but also the unwelcome milestone of historic inflation. There's been a huge number of COVID-19 vaccinations, but nearly 680,000 people have died of the disease. Biden has visited three dozen states and spent all or part of nearly 200 days in his home state of Delaware.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO