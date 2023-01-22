ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’

Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Recalls the Time She Had a Warrant Out for Her Arrest

When many country music fans think of Carly Pearce, several things come to mind. She’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the former CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, and a Grammy nominee. The list of her accomplishments and titles is long. However, one descriptor that probably doesn’t come to mind for Pearce’s fans is “outlaw.” In a recent social media post, Carly shared a story that may have some rethinking that.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
TENNESSEE STATE
BBC

This is the family that bought a $1.5m fire-damaged Tennessee mansion

A mansion in Tennessee that was badly charred in a fire has found a buyer after just four days on the market. Entrepreneur Mike Thakur said he has purchased the five-acre property, which has attracted more than 340,000 views on Zillow and was listed for $1.49m (£1.21m), according to the real estate site.
FRANKLIN, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy