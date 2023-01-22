Read full article on original website
Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’
Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
Carly Pearce Recalls the Time She Had a Warrant Out for Her Arrest
When many country music fans think of Carly Pearce, several things come to mind. She’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the former CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, and a Grammy nominee. The list of her accomplishments and titles is long. However, one descriptor that probably doesn’t come to mind for Pearce’s fans is “outlaw.” In a recent social media post, Carly shared a story that may have some rethinking that.
Loretta Lynn’s Luxurious Rural Nashville Home Sells for Nearly $800,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn's luxurious home in a small rural community outside Nashville has sold for just under $800,000, just three months after the iconic country singer's death at the age of 90. Lynn's former 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a small town just west of Music City went up for sale...
The Story Of David Allan Coe’s Arrest, After Hitting A Casino Jackpot In 2008
As more time passes, the legend of David Allan Coe continues to grow. The man was a true wildcard, having hid in a cave for months (allegedly) when the IRS was after him, and he initially getting discovered by a record label while living in a hearse. Yes… a hearse....
Loretta Lynn Had a Sweet 3-Word Reply When Dan Rather Offered Her a Clean ‘Hanky’
Loretta Lynn had a sweet three-word reply to journalist Dan Rather when he offered her a clean handkerchief for her runny nose during an interview.
John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville
Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
What Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doolittle Told Her to Keep in Mind When Revealing Their Relationship Issues in Her Memoir
Loretta Lynn's husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr, known as 'Doolittle' to the singer' encouraged her to be honest about their relationship in her book.
How Loretta Lynn Accidentally Purchased an Entire Town: ‘We Didn’t Know It Until We Bought It’
Country star Loretta Lynn inadvertently purchased an entire town when she found her dream home outside Nashville in the '60s.
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Waylon Jennings Says He “Never Forgot” Merle Haggard Taking Every Cent He Had In A Poker Game: “They Were There To Get My Money, That Was It”
There’s no question that trying to make it in the music industry can be absolutely brutal. And back in the 1960’s, when Waylon Jennings was first starting out in country music, he was barely scrapping by and doing whatever he could to get to the next show and at least break even.
BBC
This is the family that bought a $1.5m fire-damaged Tennessee mansion
A mansion in Tennessee that was badly charred in a fire has found a buyer after just four days on the market. Entrepreneur Mike Thakur said he has purchased the five-acre property, which has attracted more than 340,000 views on Zillow and was listed for $1.49m (£1.21m), according to the real estate site.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
77 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Is Born in Tennessee
Happy birthday, Dolly Parton! The country music icon was born on this day, Jan. 19, in 1946, in a tiny, one-room cabin in Sevier County, Tenn. Parton was the fourth of 12 children born to parents Robert and Avie; her father reportedly paid the doctor who oversaw her birth with a bag of oatmeal.
