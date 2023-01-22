Read full article on original website
Related
Time to dip a gardening toe into quirky hydroponics
Hydroponics is one of those growing techniques that seems to be capturing people’s imagination at the moment – fuelled perhaps by the slew of CGI images showing futuristic vertical farms atop skyscrapers that are flooding social media these days. Fortunately, you don’t have to have an engineering degree or be the owner of a glass-covered penthouse to try this out for yourself. Here’s my beginner’s guide to home hydroponics.
Gardenista
Gardening 101: Featherhead
Do you have a special plant on your wish list this year? Mine is Phylica pubescens, despite the fact that Phylica p. is notoriously hard to find and potentially difficult to grow. Actually, it may be these challenges that make me desire the plant. Naturally, I have never grown it myself, so I have no experience with its pros and cons. The information here is what I’ve collected from my research, plus tips for success from Walker Young, Assistant Curator at The Ruth Bancroft Garden. The goal is that hopefully now I will be able to put this info to good use once I actually get a hold of my own plant, and I wish the same success for you too. (N.B.: It’s currently available for purchase at Annie’s Annuals & Perennials for $15.95 for a 4-inch pot!)
livingetc.com
Should I cut back plants after a freeze? The gardening rule for the winter months that might surprise you
When the temperature outside plunges below freezing, certain plants in your garden can suffer. In my own garden, there have been a few casualties already this year, leaving unattractive dead foliage in pots and raised beds thanks to sub-zero temperatures. The question is, is it wise to cut back these...
The Daily South
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km over...
10 Types of Flowering Trees
Flowering trees can make a big statement when they're in full bloom. Every yard should have at least one such tree. Eastern redbud is a small native tree found in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 4 through 8. Redbuds generally grow to about 20 feet tall and 30 to 35 feet wide at the top. They bloom in early spring before the leaves come out.
backyardboss.net
How To Prune Your Houseplants
Houseplants are an excellent way to beautify indoor spaces and bring a little bit of nature indoors. To keep your houseplants looking their best, it’s beneficial to prune them every so often. However, you should always check the care instructions for your specific plant before making any cuts, as...
a-z-animals.com
How To Grow A Huge Spider Plant Outdoors
Spider plants are a seriously beloved houseplant species. The majority of people choose to cultivate their spider plants indoors simply because they thrive with little fuss. These plants are fantastic additions to any living room or other indoor space since they flourish in a household environment. Because they are robust and tolerant of a wide range of growing situations, spider plants are perfect for beginning gardeners. It is simple to cultivate and enjoy them. Even novice gardeners may easily learn how to care for spider plants.
Top Landscaping Trends For 2023 - Perennials In Flower Gardens
Are you experiencing Spring fever? Do you want to get out into the garden and start planting? Perennial plants have a long lifespan, live for decades, reseed and multiply, not to mention they improve the soil quality. Perennial plants have so many positive attributes; it’s no wonder they are the Belle of the Ball in flower gardens across the US.
backyardboss.net
How to Start Your Own Garden
Gardening is a great way to reconnect with nature, grow your own food, and positively contribute to your physical and mental well-being. There’s nothing more satisfying than watching your plants grow and yield beautiful flowers, tasty fruits, or crunchy veggies. So how should you go about starting your garden?...
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
a-z-animals.com
Spider Plant Leaves: Brown Or Yellow Spots And How To Fix
The spider plant (classified as Chlorophytum comosum) is one of the more common choices for indoor plants that, with appropriate care, may thrive for many years. They are particularly popular for their beautiful and unique foliage that boasts long, spindly leaves that can come in a range of shades of green and different patterns. Despite being a low-maintenance plant, cultivating spider plants can present a few common issues. Browning tips, curling leaves, root rot, leaf blight, dropping leaves, and lack of growth are a few frequent issues that arise when growing plants.
backyardboss.net
How Often Should You Change Potting Soil
Potting soil plays a huge role in the health and life of your container garden. Since soil doesn’t come with an expiration date, it can be difficult to tell when it’s time to change it. To help your plants thrive, you need to provide them with nutrient-rich, well-draining, and well-aerated potting soil.
gardeningknowhow.com
Forcing Amaryllis Bulbs Indoors During Winter
Despite being an avid gardener, I have always struggled when it came to growing plants indoors. In my small home, I simply couldn’t find the ideal location to grow healthy houseplants. With only one south-facing window, most plants withered away quickly from a lack of light or improper watering. It wasn’t until I began to explore the idea of forcing flower bulbs that I had my first success with indoor plants. Since that time, my love of growing flower bulbs throughout winter has grown exponentially.
theseasonalhomestead.com
Starting Seeds Outdoors in Containers or Soil Blocks
An alternative to starting seeds indoors in your home, is to start them outdoors in a soil medium in containers or soil blocks. In this outdoor seed starting guide, I’ll go through why you may want to start seeds in containers or soil blocks outdoors, rather than direct sowing or indoor seed starting.
backyardboss.net
How To Grow Kale in Pots
Kale is a highly nutritious, leafy green vegetable powered with plenty of rich antioxidants and vitamins. It comes in many colors, textures, and flavors, making it a fun veggie to use in recipes. For this reason, it’s a great idea to grow your kale so you always have some on...
Farming Mushrooms On Cardboard!
Last time, I talked about how easy it is to grow dandelions in a garden or on a piece of land you want to easily grow a low-maintenance edible crop on. Now, I want to talk about another low-maintenance food that you can easily grow. There are plenty of environments you can grow it in, but you can easily grow it indoors if you do not have a lot of outdoor space or room to raise crops. Heck, you can even grow this particular kind of food without even having traditional soil to grow it on. This little article is here to teach you how to grow some delicious mushrooms: a kind of easily growable food you can even grow on a piece of cardboard!
Seeds
I would like to share with ya'll how I became so fond of starting plants from seed. It began when I was quite young and has become more enjoyable the older I get. Today I get more pleasure from my seeds-to-plants adventures than ever, and I hope you do too.
Mystery Plant: Coastal plain shrub is a pleasing landscape plant
Lots of people in the Southeast — and beyond — grow this plant as a shrub or hedge without really knowing its identity. It is a native evergreen, and it is widely cultivated as a popular yard plant, especially in the South. There are several popular horticultural forms, various of which are excellent for use in topiary. Here in town I’ve seen a tall variety with weeping branches. Some of these forms resemble the common boxwood, with its slow growth and tiny leaves, but boxwood...
thecottagejournal.com
Uncover the Secrets of Container Gardening with the Latest Book from Claus Dalby
As the frost sets in, gardeners all over the globe are cutting back, bringing inside, and settling in for a season of what Danish garden expert Claus Dalby calls “armchair gardening.” Winter is the perfect time to dive into research and plan a garden space that will provide stunning views all the way through next fall. To help with that, Claus’s latest book, Containers in the Garden, provides 176 pages of expert insight and inspiring photography designed to help you look ahead and plan for the year to come.
Comments / 0