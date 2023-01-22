Do you have a special plant on your wish list this year? Mine is Phylica pubescens, despite the fact that Phylica p. is notoriously hard to find and potentially difficult to grow. Actually, it may be these challenges that make me desire the plant. Naturally, I have never grown it myself, so I have no experience with its pros and cons. The information here is what I’ve collected from my research, plus tips for success from Walker Young, Assistant Curator at The Ruth Bancroft Garden. The goal is that hopefully now I will be able to put this info to good use once I actually get a hold of my own plant, and I wish the same success for you too. (N.B.: It’s currently available for purchase at Annie’s Annuals & Perennials for $15.95 for a 4-inch pot!)

