Ridgeville, SC

blufftontoday.com

Hardeeville man turns himself in after hit-and-run involving teen

A driver turned himself in to authorities on Jan. 17 in connection with a hit-and-run in Hardeeville that left a teenager in critical condition and now faces charges in connection with the incident, according to the Hardeeville Police Department. Christopher Wright, 47, of Hardeeville, turned himself in to police at...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Teen injured in Tuesday shooting near McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in the McClellanville area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a location off Old Georgetown Road around 12:30 a.m. where they found the wounded teenager. “The deputies tended to his injuries until EMS arrived and […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
live5news.com

17-year-old injured in McClellanville shooting

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital. Deputies responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road where they found the wounded teen. Deputies helped tend to his injuries until an EMS crew arrived to take him to an area hospital for treatment.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Three arrested for attempted ATM robbery in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after being accused of attempting to steal an ATM in Summerville on Sunday. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), officers responded to Synovous Bank on North Main Street in reference to an ATM alarm around 4:30 a.m. Authorities said two men fled on foot, but were […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

DI apartment complex hit by rash of car break-ins; 2 guns stolen

The holiday weekend in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day ended badly for more than two dozen residents victimized by a rash of car break-ins and a car theft during the early morning hours of Jan. 17 on Daniel Island. At approximately 3 a.m., the Wharf 7 Apartments garage...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.  On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.  WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.  Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Man arrested and charged for murder on Hwy 78 Thursday: DCSO

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV — Dorchester County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who allegedly murdered someone on Highway 78 on Thursday, Jan. 19. DCSO reports deputies responded to 419 Highway 78. Once arrived, deputies saw one person receiving CPR and declared them dead at the scene. Elup Jones has...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

