Alleged shoplifting suspect arrested following chase, multiple crashes in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An alleged shoplifter led authorities in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening before crashing into multiple vehicles in Goose Creek, police say. Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an employee at the Walmart shopping center off St. James Avenue shortly after 5:00 p.m. regarding a […]
Affidavit: Man charged for shooting ex-girlfriend’s house on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing multiple charges after shooting into a Johns Island home Saturday, affidavits show. On January 21, a deputy responded to a Trucklands Road location following a report of a man firing a handgun at a home, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as Justin […]
Driver facing multiple charges following police chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 23, authorities were conducting patrols around the Tanger Outlets when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with a window tint darker than the legal limit. One Police Officer attempted to perform a traffic stop but the driver passed several places to yield, according...
Hardeeville man turns himself in after hit-and-run involving teen
A driver turned himself in to authorities on Jan. 17 in connection with a hit-and-run in Hardeeville that left a teenager in critical condition and now faces charges in connection with the incident, according to the Hardeeville Police Department. Christopher Wright, 47, of Hardeeville, turned himself in to police at...
Teen injured in Tuesday shooting near McClellanville
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in the McClellanville area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a location off Old Georgetown Road around 12:30 a.m. where they found the wounded teenager. “The deputies tended to his injuries until EMS arrived and […]
17-year-old injured in McClellanville shooting
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital. Deputies responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road where they found the wounded teen. Deputies helped tend to his injuries until an EMS crew arrived to take him to an area hospital for treatment.
NCPD K-9 takes down suspect running from officer after police pursuit: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An NCPD K-9 helped police arrest a man that allegedly had 59 grams of narcotics in his car Monday night. According to the incident report, officers saw a dark BMW approach their vehicle from behind while patrolling the Tanger Outlets area around 10:56 p.m.
2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
Three arrested for attempted ATM robbery in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after being accused of attempting to steal an ATM in Summerville on Sunday. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), officers responded to Synovous Bank on North Main Street in reference to an ATM alarm around 4:30 a.m. Authorities said two men fled on foot, but were […]
NCPD: Restaurant employee charged with stealing from cash register
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing cash from a Ladson barbeque restaurant. On January 9, an officer with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Slaughter House BBQ after an employee reportedly stole money from the restaurant’s cash register, according to a report. A restaurant operator told police that thefts […]
DI apartment complex hit by rash of car break-ins; 2 guns stolen
The holiday weekend in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day ended badly for more than two dozen residents victimized by a rash of car break-ins and a car theft during the early morning hours of Jan. 17 on Daniel Island. At approximately 3 a.m., the Wharf 7 Apartments garage...
Student charged after bringing loaded gun to school in North Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A student at the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy is facing charges after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Monday, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Zhyleke Johnson, 18, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and carrying weapons...
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured. On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd. WPD reported significant damage to the ATM. Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
Man arrested and charged for murder on Hwy 78 Thursday: DCSO
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV — Dorchester County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who allegedly murdered someone on Highway 78 on Thursday, Jan. 19. DCSO reports deputies responded to 419 Highway 78. Once arrived, deputies saw one person receiving CPR and declared them dead at the scene. Elup Jones has...
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
2 arrested for attempted shoplifting with minor at Mt. Pleasant Walmart
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested after a report of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walmart, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Officers responded to the Walmart in Wando Crossing following a reported shoplifting. Arriving officers found three people loading a television, which they purchased, and baby formula into a Chrysler […]
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner
First responders have recovered the bodies of two fishermen from Lake Moultrie, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The post 2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
