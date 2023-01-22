LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Full Injury Report

The LA Clippers are back in Dallas to face the Mavericks

It has been a rocky season for the LA Clippers, who currently sit at an even .500 over midway through the season. While the team knew it would not be easy reintegrating Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after last season's injury misfortune, it has been a bigger struggle to generate momentum than most anticipated.

Currently in the middle of a four-game road trip, the Clippers are set to face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. These two teams know each other well, and this will certainly be the toughest opponent the Clippers see on this trip. Having fallen to the Utah Jazz, and narrowly escaping the San Antonio Spurs, the Clippers could use a convincing win against Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

In what has not been a regular occurrence this year, the Clippers will have both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George available for this game. John Wall and Luke Kennard will remain sidelined with injuries, while Moses Brown, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston Jr. remain out on G-League assignments.

For Dallas, they will also be mostly healthy, as their only absences are Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood. McKinley Wright IV is questionable, but that is the extent of the injury report for Dallas. Wood and Kleber are big absences, but the team is happy to have Doncic and the others available.

