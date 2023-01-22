ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Judge Who Resigned Amid Ethics Investigation Dies by Suicide

A former Las Vegas judge who left her post over a looming ethics trial died by suicide on Friday, KLAS reported. The twice-elected justice of the peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson, 55, resigned from her role as a local judge in 2021 after a two-year probe accused her of using her post to order police investigations into her daughter’s job at a clothing store after she came to believe it was a front for sex trafficking. Police officers raised their concerns in a memo to the local sheriff, prompting an investigation into whether Tobiasson allowed her family to influence her decisions as a judge. An ethics trial was set for 2021 but was canceled with Andress-Tobiasson stepped down.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.

Christina
3d ago

A bad conscience and unethical actions ate her alive. The article failed to note the many lives tarnished by not seeing truth. She would yell at innocent people fighting the Judiciary System & not listen. She definitely had mental health concerns in the Courtroom. She took it out on innocent lives. Thus causing names to be tarnished, livelihoods to be taken, and trust broken in our County of Clark. She only cared about who she could impress, i.e.; another colleague (a Judge), an attorney, an official... with this she never stopped to read the court docs from a petitioner or adverse party. The District Attorney Department should be liable to seal records and pay compensation to the lives of those she tarnished. Sadly, truth prevailed by her suicide of a guilty conscience. Thus, is why Judges & Attorneys should live by honesty, not manipulate lies. It will damage their souls and one day, they'll have ask themselves if they did right by our community & lives they serve.

t- bone
3d ago

the judges that release violent killers to prey on citizens, should follow her example.

Silver Chief
3d ago

Cowmala and Hillary should be added to this list of people who were put in positions of authority and abused it.

