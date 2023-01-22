Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT
Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night
Uber Eats delivery man stops college basketball game after walking on court to find customer
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers and Duquesne Dukes had their college basketball game stopped in its tracks after an Uber Eats delivery man walked on the court looking for his customer.
Lillard has season-high 60 points, Blazers beat Jazz 134-124
Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night
