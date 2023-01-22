Read full article on original website
Open Letter to Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane
Yesterday was not the way anyone in Buffalo wanted the 2022 regular season to end. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a brutal way to go into the off-season. The Bengals dominated in every way possible, minus special teams. The offense and defense were not match. There was no juice. No life (compared to the rest of the season.
Micah Hyde Delivers Bittersweet News After Bills Season Ends
The Buffalo Bills lost to the AFC Divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. It was a game that Bills fans would like to forget but sadly, will not for a long time. The Bills have had signs they were not prepared for a game like this but it was still a bit of a shock to some fans, who were used to the Bills winning or close losses. This was different.
Sean McDermott could be on hot seat with Buffalo Bills
Since coming over to the Buffalo Bills back in 2017, head coach Sean McDermott has led one of the most-successful
Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments
The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Great Thurman Thomas Shares Sad News On Social Media
Sunday was not a great day for the Buffalo Bills and Bills Mafia. Before the Buffalo Bills would go on to lose in the NFL playoffs, one of the greatest players in the team's history shared some very sad news. On Sunday, Thurman Thomas shared the news that his mother...
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
5 Players The Buffalo Bills Could Lose This Offseason
The Buffalo Bills season is officially over. The Bills lost to the Bengals at home on Sunday and yesterday the players were back at Highmark Stadium to empty out their lockers. Now the attention turns to Brandon Beane and the Bills' front office. There are some holes the team needs...
Bills General Manager Has Honest Reaction To Bengals Loss
On Tuesday afternoon, Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the team's season-ending loss to the Bengals. When asked if there are any trends the Bills can adopt from the Bengals, Beane had a really honest response. "They have a good team. They right now are on the advantage of a ...
Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet
Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Buffalo Bills reflect on managing adversity throughout the season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After a tough ending to the Buffalo Bills season, most players in the locker room on Monday morning had a similar response when asked what they will remember most about this team and season. Adversity and resiliency were the two words that some guys used...
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds on future: 'I care so much about this team'
The Buffalo Bills loss to the Cincinnati Bengals means their season ends but the offseason immediately gets going. During the upcoming 2023 time away from football, there will be a lot of fireworks for Buffalo en route. The Bills, more than years past, seem to have a lot of things coming into the frame regarding free agency.
sportszion.com
Watch: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin waves at fans from Bills locker room
The Buffalo Bills’ divisional-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday was a special one for safety Damar Hamlin. Almost three weeks prior, Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills’ Week 17 game against the Bengals, and his return to the field was an emotional moment for fans and teammates alike.
What we learned from the Bills' divisional loss to the Bengals
Here are five things we learned from the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen chuckled and brushed off a question earlier this season when he was asked about his team’s offense not looking like a Super Bowl-caliber one.
