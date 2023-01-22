ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach celebrates ‘The Beach Bar’ grand re-opening

By Mercedes Martinez
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Beach Bar on Fort Myers held its grand re-opening on Saturday.

The bar was filling the air with music, drinks, and warm welcomes.

A sandcastle was built to represent the island’s strength after the destruction of hurricane Ian.

Beach Bar manager Matt Faller was taken back by the number of people who attended. With only four staff members serving a thousand thirsty customers.

“I mean we took over the beach for this day, and I’m just happy to be a part of this community. It’s a great community here,” said Faller.

The grand re-opening also welcomed back its entertainers, such as The Pitfall of Blues band.

“This is the first time I’ve been out here doing any music on the beach since the storm,” said Josh Rowand, a member of the band.

The Beach Bar is no longer a two-story building, but they do invite everyone and anyone to bring their beach chairs to lounge and enjoy the beauty of the sunset you can only see on Fort Myers Beach, and they can assure that the entertainment is coming back as well.

Ryan Abel, a Fort Myers Beach local, was among those celebrating.

“Everybody’s been really celebrating and just trying to bring the community back,” said Abel.

NBC2 Fort Myers

