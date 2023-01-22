ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kate Hudson ‘Had the Best’ Daniel Day-Lewis Method Experience on ‘Nine,’ Unlike Some of His Other Co-Stars

By Christina Nunn
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Daniel Day-Lewis is one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed and respected actors. Though he has been officially retired from acting for six years, the star is still legendary in Hollywood . And over the years, many stories have persisted about the unique process that he goes through in order to fully inhabit a character.

While some stories might seem to cast the actor in a negative light, at least one of his former co-stars has nothing but praise for Day-Lewis. In a recent interview on Hot Ones , Kate Hudson opened up about her experience working with him on the 2009 movie Nine , revealing that she considers him to be “the best.”

What did Kate Hudson say about working with Daniel Day-Lewis?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4iSJ_0kNMJSYp00
Actors Kate Hudson and Daniel Day-Lewis attend the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 23, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. | Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

In a recent interview with Sean Evans for his show Hot Ones , Hudson recalled working with the infamously committed actor for their 2009 movie Nine . When asking her whether it was true that Day-Lewis wrote her notes on custom stationery during the production, Hudson responded in the affirmative. “It was the best,” she shared. “I had the best of Daniel. I remember Leonardo DiCaprio saying to me, not to drop any names, but Leo said to me once, ‘how was Daniel? And I was like, ‘the best!'”

But DiCaprio felt differently. “‘He [DiCaprio] was like, ‘really? And I was like ‘Oh yeah, you had him on Gangs of New York , you got that Daniel. I got Guido.’ I mean it was like the juxtaposition of your arch nemesis who is trying to kill you versus the man who’s trying to sleep with you — two very different Daniel method actors.”

Daniel Day-Lewis is known as a method actor

Hudson described the notes that Day-Lewis would write to her in character as Guido, noting that the whole process made her feel quite special. Still, she alluded to the fact that other actors haven’t had such an easy time with him. Most notably, when DiCaprio worked with Day-Lewis in the acclaimed film Gangs of New York , Day-Lewis reportedly refused to speak to DiCaprio the entire time they filmed the movie, in order to create more depth to the relationship of their characters in the film.

While DiCaprio would later admit that he found Day-Lewis’s commitment to character inspiring, it is clear that the actor struggled with the process at least a little. That is far from the only time that Day-Lewis has gone deep in order to flesh out a character for a movie project. Reportedly, in order to accurately portray a character suffering from heart disease in the 2005 film The Ballad of Jack and Rose , Day-Lewis starved himself , following a vegan diet and losing a massive amount of weight.

Daniel Day-Lewis has admitted that some actors find his approach ‘ridiculous’

Related

Daniel Day-Lewis Once Worried That It Wasn’t Right to Bring Abraham Lincoln Back to Life for ‘Lincoln’

Although Day-Lewis remained relentlessly committed to method acting until his retirement, he did acknowledge that it created some problems on film sets from time to time. In a 2007 interview with The Telegraph , the actor revealed that he has to do it his way in order to make things work.

“I needed—and I still need—to create a particular environment. I need to find the right kind of silence or light or noise,” Day-Lewis said. “Whatever is necessary—and it is always different. I know it sounds a little fussy and a little ridiculous, but finding your own rhythm is one of the most important things you can discover about yourself…I couldn’t do this work at all unless I did it in my own rhythm.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kate Hudson compares kissing Matthew McConaughey to ‘gentler’ Billy Crudup

Kate Hudson has once again addressed kissing her former co-stars, Matthew McConaughey and Billy Crudup.The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star has appeared in a handful of romcoms throughout her career, most notably How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days (2003) and Fool’s Gold (2008) opposite McConaughey and Almost Famous (2000) opposite Crudup. Hudson has famously spoken numerous times about her on-screen kisses. Just last month, she explained why kissing McConaughey was “not that fun to shoot”. And even earlier, in 2020, she admitted that Crudup was a “good” kisser on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The goop Podcast in...
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Looper

Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script

Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
webnewsobserver.com

Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
RENO, NV
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

266K+
Followers
126K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy