Ajava
3d ago

Tesla, BMW are not muscle cars. Muscle cars were typically from the early 1960's to early 1970's and they were built in the USA. They relied on gasoline, were rear wheel drive and generally made a lot of noise. Today's vehicles are not muscle cars.

David Daze
3d ago

the definition of a muscle car used to be a mid sized two door car with a big engine, Pontiac GTO is a good example. Mustang, Camaro and Challenger are pony cars.

edmund radziewicz
3d ago

Muscle cars were all the mid size cars with alot of horse power. They could fly through the quarter mile . And that was about all they didn't handle all that great and stopping was an after thought.

