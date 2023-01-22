Read full article on original website
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Deion Sanders Reveals What's 'Changed His Life' In Colorado
Deion Sanders is quickly becoming a fan of his new surroundings. Colorado's college football head coach gleefully shared his love of Vail's ski resort after a weekend trip with his partner, CEO Tracey Edmonds. "Vail, Colorado changed my life," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim
Deion Sanders warned against talking about his daughter after backlash for Deiondra Sanders' comments about "murders" at Jackson State University. She later apologized for "exaggerating." The post Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim appeared first on NewsOne.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation
The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Florida State Cheerleader Video
If Florida State was trying to make the most cringeworthy video of all time, the program may have accomplished that goal. A video of Madden San Miguel meeting Florida State cheerleaders surfaced on the internet. The young football player from Texas has already received the nickname "Baby ...
Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon
We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play
The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Today's Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett, the two-time national champion quarterback, is finally getting some of the recognition he deserves. It was announced on Monday morning that Bennett is this year's Manning Award winner. The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is given to the nation's top ...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
Quarterback Recruit Who Said N-Word Gets Surprising Offer
Earlier this week an interesting storyline emerged from the college football recruiting world. Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is one of the top uncommitted quarterback prospects in the country. Unfortunately, there's a clear reason he hasn't landed anywhere just yet. After committing to play ...
Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges
One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message
It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
NFL World Reacts To Surprise Sean Payton Announcement
For the past few weeks, Sean Payton has been heavily linked to the Broncos and Panthers. And yet, a deal has not yet materialized. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that Payton will meet with the Cardinals later this week. His second meeting with the Broncos, meanwhile, has been ...
SEC men's basketball power rankings: Auburn at two
Who are your top five SEC teams right now?
