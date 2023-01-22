Read full article on original website
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm
Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
Snow comes to Mass. Wednesday afternoon; coast under flood advisory
More snow and possible flooding is on the horizon for much of Wednesday into Thursday morning. Morning temperatures, the National Weather Service said, will rise from the teens and 20s to hold steady in the upper-20s to low-30s Wednesday afternoon. While forecasters expect the storm to arrive in the late morning, it will not be a wall of snow across the region.
Snow, rain storm in Massachusetts could make Wednesday evening commute hazardous
Hazardous conditions as a result of Wednesday’s storm could impact commuters leaving school and work, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warns. Using a chart, the agency detailed on Twitter Tuesday how different hazards could impact drivers’ commutes in the afternoon and evening. The chart was retweeted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. For instance, high wind could result in power outages and branches on the road.
iheart.com
50 MPH Winds- Three Inches Of Snow Headed To State
The National Weather Service is predicting up to three inches of snow in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The timing is in the afternoon and evening hours. Flooding is possible with a changeover to heavy rain forecast for later tonight. In addition, we could see wind gusts of up to fifty...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
Winter storm warning in Mass. continues as rain turns into heavy snow Monday
A winter storm warning for northern parts of Massachusetts continues to be in effect until 5 p.m. Monday, with some snow totals possibly reaching between four to nine inches, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warning remains in effect in the north as “high terrain and colder surface...
whdh.com
Winter storm bringing up to nine inches of snow to parts of MA
A winter weather advisory has been issued across Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing rain, sleet. and up to nine inches of snow to certain areas. As of 6 a.m., many areas of the state are seeing a cold rain, which is expected to turn...
1,000s of customers without power in Mass. as rain and snow continue
——— A winter storm left thousands of customers without power in Massachusetts on Monday morning as rain and snow continued to fall across the state. Around 3:30 ap.m., more than 10,000 customers were without electricity, according to an outage tracker from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. In a few Central and Western Massachusetts towns, about 60% of customers were in the dark.
‘Front end punch’ could bring 7 inches of snow to Mass. on Wednesday
Coming on the heels of Monday’s snow, a “front end punch” of snow will accumulate Wednesday night into Thursday as a new storm system prompts a winter storm watch in parts of Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said. The agency’s forecasters made note of the “front end...
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get? Check this interactive map
Much of Massachusetts is forecast to receive wet, heavy snow Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for western Franklin and Western Hampshire counties with a winter weather advisory issued for much of the rest of the state. A total of 5 to...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history
A list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Massachusetts
GoLocalProv
NEW: Up to 3 Inches of Snow Possible Monday Afternoon, More Snow in Forecast Midweek
The National Weather Service is predicting one to three inches of snow for parts of Rhode Island on Monday. More snow is in the forecast midweek. Today: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 3pm. High near 37. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
THUNDERBOLT 12: Rain, snow impacts area roadways of Connecticut
Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow later this morning with accumulations mostly in Litchfield County and northern parts of the state.
ABC6.com
Rain in the morning changing to snow for the afternoon
A developing coastal storm is bringing rain tonight that will become heavy at times as winds begin to increase. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 30s. As the storm center moves over Nantucket by midday tomorrow the rain will change to wet snow and winds will be rather strong from the NW at 15-25MPH . Temperatures should be just above freezing 33 or 34° until nightfall Monday so most accumulations that occur will tend to be on grassy surfaces. However, any bursts of moderate snow (1 inch per hour rates) that develop at times will be enough to cause roads to become slushy and snow covered. As we go into the evening hours the snow will be quickly coming to an end, pretty much by 8PM. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the tidal situation for Monday morning as well for any possible splash over, but the good news is that the storm center will have passed so tidal effects will likely be minimized.
Massachusetts weather: Strong coastal storm to hit state with more snow, rain
Don’t put away those winter boots just yet, as another winter storm is on the way Sunday. Following a period of wintry precipitation that dropped both snow and rain on communities across Massachusetts on Thursday and Friday, dry and seasonable weather returned to the state after sunrise Saturday. However, the mild conditions won’t last long, as a strong coastal storm is expected to hit the state and much of New England with more snow and rain late Sunday into Monday night, according to forecasters.
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts have delayed the start of classes or closed Tuesday. See the entire list here.
School closings, early releases for Mass. for Wednesday, Jan. 25
More snow is on its way across Massachusetts Wednesday into Thursday, bringing up to 4 to 7 inches to parts of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, Middlesex and Worcester counties. Several school districts Tuesday had already begun to announce closures...
See how much more snow to expect in your area of Mass. (interactive map)
A sloppy mix of rain and snow descended on Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon, though forecasters said it could transition to mostly snow by Friday. The type of precipitation — rain, snow, sleet, or a slushy mixture of the three — is expected to vary across the state, the National Weather Service said.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
