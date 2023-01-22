ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm

Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
Snow, rain storm in Massachusetts could make Wednesday evening commute hazardous

Hazardous conditions as a result of Wednesday’s storm could impact commuters leaving school and work, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warns. Using a chart, the agency detailed on Twitter Tuesday how different hazards could impact drivers’ commutes in the afternoon and evening. The chart was retweeted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. For instance, high wind could result in power outages and branches on the road.
50 MPH Winds- Three Inches Of Snow Headed To State

The National Weather Service is predicting up to three inches of snow in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The timing is in the afternoon and evening hours. Flooding is possible with a changeover to heavy rain forecast for later tonight. In addition, we could see wind gusts of up to fifty...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
1,000s of customers without power in Mass. as rain and snow continue

——— A winter storm left thousands of customers without power in Massachusetts on Monday morning as rain and snow continued to fall across the state. Around 3:30 ap.m., more than 10,000 customers were without electricity, according to an outage tracker from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. In a few Central and Western Massachusetts towns, about 60% of customers were in the dark.
NEW: Up to 3 Inches of Snow Possible Monday Afternoon, More Snow in Forecast Midweek

The National Weather Service is predicting one to three inches of snow for parts of Rhode Island on Monday. More snow is in the forecast midweek. Today: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 3pm. High near 37. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Rain in the morning changing to snow for the afternoon

A developing coastal storm is bringing rain tonight that will become heavy at times as winds begin to increase. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 30s. As the storm center moves over Nantucket by midday tomorrow the rain will change to wet snow and winds will be rather strong from the NW at 15-25MPH . Temperatures should be just above freezing 33 or 34° until nightfall Monday so most accumulations that occur will tend to be on grassy surfaces. However, any bursts of moderate snow (1 inch per hour rates) that develop at times will be enough to cause roads to become slushy and snow covered. As we go into the evening hours the snow will be quickly coming to an end, pretty much by 8PM. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the tidal situation for Monday morning as well for any possible splash over, but the good news is that the storm center will have passed so tidal effects will likely be minimized.
Massachusetts weather: Strong coastal storm to hit state with more snow, rain

Don’t put away those winter boots just yet, as another winter storm is on the way Sunday. Following a period of wintry precipitation that dropped both snow and rain on communities across Massachusetts on Thursday and Friday, dry and seasonable weather returned to the state after sunrise Saturday. However, the mild conditions won’t last long, as a strong coastal storm is expected to hit the state and much of New England with more snow and rain late Sunday into Monday night, according to forecasters.
