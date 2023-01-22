Read full article on original website
Indiana coach Mike Woodson to miss game vs. Minnesota while recovering from COVID-19
Indiana coach Mike Woodson will not be on the sidelines Wednesday against Minnesota as he recovers from COVID-19, the university announced. Assistant and associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the scout for the game, will serve as the acting coach in Woodson's absence. Indiana has quietly been on a...
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
College basketball rankings: Texas moves to No. 3, Iowa State to No. 5 as Big 12 dominates Top 25 And 1
The Big 12 has once again established itself as far and away the best conference in college basketball with six teams in the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1 (and only two outside of the top 45 of the NET). After Iowa State beat Kansas State 80-76 late Tuesday, and Texas handled Oklahoma State 89-75, what we have is a three-way tie for first in the league standings between UT, ISU and KSU.
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks from model on 16-6 run
The San Francisco 49ers will aim for their 13th consecutive victory and a trip to the Super Bowl when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. San Francisco (15-4) hasn't lost since Week 7 against Kansas City, reeling off 12 straight wins to match the franchise single-season record set in 1984. The NFC West champion 49ers are playing for the conference championship for the third time in four years after defeating Dallas 19-12 last weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs. Philadelphia (15-3), which won its third NFC East title in six years, rolled past the division-rival New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoff bracket.
How to watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: West Virginia 11-8; Texas Tech 10-8 The Texas Tech Red Raiders won both of their matches against the West Virginia Mountaineers last season (78-65 and 60-53) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Texas Tech and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena.
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps back to No. 1, Houston falls to No. 3 in AP Top 25
Houston's stunning loss Sunday to Temple at home as 19.5-point favorites paved the way for a big change at the top of the AP Poll on Monday as Purdue moved up to supplant the Cougars at No. 1. The Boilermakers were ranked third in the poll for two consecutive weeks after a four-week stay at No. 1 in the rankings earlier in the season.
St. John’s hits new low in blowout loss to Creighton
St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Season-best performance in loss
Powell finished Tuesday's 127-126 loss to the Wizards with 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Powell came out of nowhere to set new season highs in points and rebounds, doing so while shooting more reliably than usual from the free-throw line. Considering he played just 21 minutes one game earlier and reached double figures in scoring just once in his previous nine outings, Powell will need to string together a few eye-popping performances in a row before he'll be worthy of scooping up on waiver wires in 12-team category leagues. His outlook is also expected to take a hit in the near term, as Christian Wood (thumb) could be cleared to play as soon as the end of the week.
Watch Boston College vs. Louisville: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Louisville 2-17; Boston College 9-11 The Louisville Cardinals are 7-1 against the Boston College Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Cardinals and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Bulls hold yet another team meeting after collapse vs. Pacers: 'We keep talking about the same issues'
Five weeks ago, after what the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley described as a "blowup between players" at halftime of the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. NBC Sports' K.C. Johnson reported that "multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine, and the situation intensified." Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team had held multiple meetings "to try to work our their issues," including "one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns" between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 4-way AFC, NFC Championship parlay pays 13-1
The top two seeds in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket will try to make a Super Bowl appearance when they participate in the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game. No. 1 Philadelphia will host San Francisco in the 2023 NFC Championship Game, while Kansas City will host Cincinnati in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites against the 49ers in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the Chiefs are 1-point favorites against the Bengals in the NFL spreads. Which teams should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any conference championship NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Out again Wednesday
Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Golden State. The veteran center sat out Monday's matchup with the Kings due to right knee soreness and will be sidelined Wednesday for the second straight game. Xavier Tillman started in Adams' place Monday and could do so again versus the Warriors.
2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, odds, AFC, NFC Championship schedule from model on 16-6 run
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is down to four as the 2023 AFC Championship Game and the 2023 NFC Championship Game approach on Sunday. It's 49ers vs. Eagles at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Bengals vs. Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS/Paramount+. The winners of those matchups will advance from their respective sides of the NFL playoff bracket 2023 to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12. The latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Eagles at -2.5 and the Chiefs, who could have a banged-up Patrick Mahomes (ankle), at -1. With just three games remaining on the NFL schedule, who should you back in your NFL bracket picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
