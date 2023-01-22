ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GALLERY: Bedford Co. high school students get hands-on emergency services experience

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Thirty-one students from three Bedford County high schools were treated to a unique learning experience on the Bedford ONE Emergency Services Tour. Led by Fire & Rescue Chief Janet Blankenship and his team, the students were given hands-on demonstrations of first aid procedures such...
More than 1,000 customers without power in the Lynchburg area: AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people are without power Wednesday night. The estimated restoration time is 3:00 a.m. Thursday, according to AEP. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what...
Several guns stolen from a Campbell County home: Sheriff

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said several guns were stolen from a home in the area on Monday. Deputies received a call on Monday about a breaking and entering in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. The home was broken into between the...
Salem City Council honors 'Mayor of Main Street' with award

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Salem City Council presented its "Salem Salutes" award at its Monday night meeting. They presented this award to Bob Rotanz. "In truth, this is something Council could give him each meeting for the many things he has done and continues to do to make Salem a better place to live and work," the City of Salem said.
14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools has lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat to harm the E. C. Principal that we are taking very seriously. No one is currently allowed in or out of buildings," LCS said in a statement. "All staff and students are safe in the building."
Have you seen them? City of Salem Police looking for shoplifting suspects

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department is asking for the community's help to solve a recent crime. The department said it is looking to identify two individuals they said are persons of interest in a shoplifting that happened at an area business. Anyone with information should call...
'Crime will be punished:' community reacts to arrest in 2021 Lynchburg murder case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many in the Lynchburg community finally feel some sort of justice, after police arrested a suspect yesterday in a shooting from the summer of 2021. After more than a year and a half with no answers, there's some form of peace for the family and friends of Erika Boykin, also known as Novaa, now that Markeem Dance, 23, is behind bars.
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center

A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
Former McClung Lumber Company building goes up in flames in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fire and EMS Department said there were no injuries after a blaze in the city on Monday morning. The department responded to a commercial structure fire at 17 7th Street at around 2:30 a.m. They said the location was the former home of...
No injuries reported after chimney fire in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Fire Company responded to a house for a chimney fire on Sunday night. The company responded to the home in the 300 block of Camping Spring Road. The first units on scene found an active chimney fire with smoke throughout the first floor...
