WSET
Daddy-daughter dance to be hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In February, dads and daughters around the area will have the chance to have a night on the dance floor. Lynchburg Parks and Rec is hosting a daddy-daughter dance on February 11 at the Lynchburg Armory. From 6 to 8 p.m. the semi-formal dance will...
WSET
'Opportunity to come together:' W&L campus kitchen hosts 11th annual 'Souper Bowl'
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — The Washington and Lee campus kitchen is hosting the 11th annual "Souper Bowl" soon. "Next month, community members and local college students can fight childhood hunger in the Rockbridge area one soup bowl at a time by attending the 11th Annual Souper Bowl at Washington and Lee University," the university said.
WSET
'Absolutely traumatized': E.C. Glass students react to seven-hour lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass High School students are preparing to go back to school Thursday after spending all day Wednesday under a lockdown. Lynchburg City School officials announced the start of the lockdown at 8:20 this morning. Emily Staton, a senior at E.C. Glass, said that she...
WSET
GALLERY: Bedford Co. high school students get hands-on emergency services experience
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Thirty-one students from three Bedford County high schools were treated to a unique learning experience on the Bedford ONE Emergency Services Tour. Led by Fire & Rescue Chief Janet Blankenship and his team, the students were given hands-on demonstrations of first aid procedures such...
WSET
More than 1,000 customers without power in the Lynchburg area: AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people are without power Wednesday night. The estimated restoration time is 3:00 a.m. Thursday, according to AEP. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what...
WSET
Several guns stolen from a Campbell County home: Sheriff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said several guns were stolen from a home in the area on Monday. Deputies received a call on Monday about a breaking and entering in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. The home was broken into between the...
WSET
'SIM Mom' illustrates childbirth for Danville Community College Nursing students
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preparing for childbirth comes with a lot of training and Danville Community College Nursing students were able to put their skills to the test over the weekend. On Friday, at 8:39 a.m., SIM Mon, also known as Letitia, gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
WSET
Salem City Council honors 'Mayor of Main Street' with award
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Salem City Council presented its "Salem Salutes" award at its Monday night meeting. They presented this award to Bob Rotanz. "In truth, this is something Council could give him each meeting for the many things he has done and continues to do to make Salem a better place to live and work," the City of Salem said.
WSET
Alleghany Highlands Schools considering student cell phone use policy, how to weigh in
LOW MOOR, Va. (WSET) — Alleghany Highlands Public Schools is discussing the possibility of developing a policy for student cell phone use. The school board has requested that parents and AHPS staff be surveyed to see if cell phone use in schools is having a negative impact on the educational environment in classrooms.
WSET
'Smelled something burning:' Multiple Concord Fire crews respond to Dollar General
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Multiple crews were called out to the Dollar General in Concord on Saturday for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived on the scene at 11:01 a.m. and spoke with workers who said they smelled something burning. The company searched the building and found...
WSET
14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools has lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat to harm the E. C. Principal that we are taking very seriously. No one is currently allowed in or out of buildings," LCS said in a statement. "All staff and students are safe in the building."
WSET
1 person taken to hospital, residents displaced after Danville house fire
Late Tuesday night the Danville Fire Department responded to the report of a possible house fire on Central Street. When crews arrived around 11:41 p.m., they found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters made sure everyone was out of the house and then began attacking the flames, starting to make...
WSET
Have you seen them? City of Salem Police looking for shoplifting suspects
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department is asking for the community's help to solve a recent crime. The department said it is looking to identify two individuals they said are persons of interest in a shoplifting that happened at an area business. Anyone with information should call...
WSET
'Crime will be punished:' community reacts to arrest in 2021 Lynchburg murder case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many in the Lynchburg community finally feel some sort of justice, after police arrested a suspect yesterday in a shooting from the summer of 2021. After more than a year and a half with no answers, there's some form of peace for the family and friends of Erika Boykin, also known as Novaa, now that Markeem Dance, 23, is behind bars.
WDBJ7.com
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
Augusta Free Press
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
WSET
Former McClung Lumber Company building goes up in flames in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fire and EMS Department said there were no injuries after a blaze in the city on Monday morning. The department responded to a commercial structure fire at 17 7th Street at around 2:30 a.m. They said the location was the former home of...
WSET
23-year-old man arrested in connection to 2021 Family Dollar shooting death
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Nearly two years later, the Lynchburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Fort Avenue. On Tuesday, LPD said detectives arrested 23-year-old Markeem Devante Dance of Lynchburg in connection to the...
WSET
3 taken to hospital after crash on Goodview Road in Bedford County: Officials
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An area fire department said multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County on Monday. At 10:05 a.m., the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Goodview Road at Meador Road for an accident with entrapment.
WSET
No injuries reported after chimney fire in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Fire Company responded to a house for a chimney fire on Sunday night. The company responded to the home in the 300 block of Camping Spring Road. The first units on scene found an active chimney fire with smoke throughout the first floor...
