Trio Of Orca Whales Maul A Great White Shark Off The Coast Of South Africa
I feel like we all have a misconception about orca whales. Although these magnificent creatures are massive in size, ranging from 20 to 26 feet and weighing between 6,600 to 8,800 pounds, we tend to think of them as harmless creatures that we go to watch do tricks at Sea World.
Move over polar bears, there's another top predator along the Arctic coast
A new study has revealed that certain sea stars rival polar bears as the most prolific predators in coastal Arctic ecosystems.
Video of Giant Octopus Being Reeled In by Fishing Boat Terrifies Viewers
Giant Pacific Octopuses can grow up to 30 feet in length with the biggest on record weighing 600 pounds.
Video shows stunned crowd witness ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ whale birth off California coast
“It moved me to my core,” the boat’s captain said.
msn.com
World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal
Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
4-year-old whale of one of the world's rarest species is "likely to die" after becoming heavily entangled, NOAA says
One of the few remaining individuals of the rarest whale species in the world is now "likely to die" after becoming severely entangled, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. The 4-year-old marine mammal is a North Atlantic right whale, a species with only a few hundred remaining members.
SeaWorld releases additional details about killer whale found dead on Florida beach
It could be months before the cause of death for the female killer whale found dead on a Florida beach is determined. A necropsy was performed after she was found Jan. 11, 2023.
msn.com
Elephants Protect Babies From Wild Dogs
As you’ve probably seen many times on our playlist, mothers in the wild will go to all ends to protect their young. Elephants are the epitome of this phenomenon. This is the moment a herd of elephants come together to form a shield around the babies of the herd to protect them from a pack of wild dogs.
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change
Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km over...
Miracle Survival: Stranded Couple Survives Two Days Adrift On Paddleboard In Shark-Infested Waters
A fisherman in Queensland, Australia stumbled upon a couple who were stranded in the middle of the shark-infested ocean, close to drowning. The couple were treading water, with no board or anything to keep them afloat, and were drifting closer to collapse. The fisherman, Lorne Benussi, quickly went to their aid and brought them back to safety.
More than 40 endangered sea turtles rescued from poachers in Bali
Authorities in Bali rescued 43 sea turtles during a “routine navy operation where they stumbled across poachers out at sea”. The species is protected in Indonesia and officials said the poachers fled the scene when caught, leaving behind their loot.Indonesia has become a hub of international trafficking of marine turtles, feeding demand from countries like Vietnam, Malaysia and China.The population of green turtles - one of the largest sea turtles - has been declining due to hunting, loss of nesting sites and getting caught in fishing gear.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World’s rarest chimpanzee born in British zooAmazon to ‘cut ties’ with Jeremy Clarkson after his email apology to Harry and MeghanWoodcutter builds and lives in ‘Hobbit House’ despite never seeing Lord of the Rings
Watch dolphin sail through the air as it tries overtaking fishing boat off Australia
“I’ve seen it many times, but to get it on film is quite hard.”
Upworthy
A Finnish teacher stumbled upon 3 bear cubs playing in a circle and they look like tiny humans
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2020. It has since been updated. Photography, sometimes, boils down to being in the right place at the right time. A physical education teacher from Sotkamo, Finland, was out exploring the Finnish taiga around the town of Martinselkonen a few years ago when he came across an unusual gathering amidst the trees. Valtteri Mulkahainen, who captures (on camera) wildlife and magical sights around his country in his free time, quickly found a spot to discreetly capture the once-in-a-lifetime shots he'd stumbled upon and the results are truly fascinating. Before his eyes were a mother bear and her 3 adorable cubs who, unaware of Mulkahainen's presence, put on quite a show.
natureworldnews.com
Fishermen Found a 1000-Pound Tiger Shark in a Resort in Bahamas
Some expert fishermen captured incredible footage while bottom-catching fish out of the Old Bahama Bay Resort in the Bahamas. They were able to catch something that was extraordinary. A fascinating huge extraordinary fish. The group began by fishing in 600 feet of water with electric eels for yellow eye snappers....
Massive, Soul-Eating Saltwater Crocodile Caught on Camera Swimming: WATCH
Few creatures carry a more intimidating face than saltwater crocodiles as this wild underwater footage shows. When it comes to the animal kingdom, few families are more iconic than crocodilians. Those of us living in America’s southeast are well-accustomed to our American alligators, though they remain misunderstood. Travel down to the southernmost areas of Florida, and you’ll find the only place on the planet where alligators co-exist with crocodiles in the wild, too.
Cute, furry and key to the ecosystem: can sea otters save the US west coast?
Before the fur trade drove them to near extinction, sea otters once roamed the waters of North America from Alaska to Baja California. Now a non-profit conservation group wants to see them brought back, and say the otters could help restore the region’s crucial but decimated kelp forests. The...
Rare ocean creature caught on video swimming ‘sluggishly’ off Japan. See the encounter
A ferryman spotted the strange creature and alerted a local diver.
Time Out Global
Is it time we stopped going wild swimming?
Can you imagine anything better than breast-stroking through murky brown waters at teeth-chattering temperatures? Jo Robb can’t. She dives into the Thames several times a week with wild-swimming group the Henley Mermaids (self-described ‘maniacs’), and is effusive about the benefits: ‘It fosters this connection with nature and with the river.’ Joan Fennelly, a fellow Mermaid, agrees: ‘You can go down to the river in a foul mood and you will always come back with a smile on your face… most of the time.’
