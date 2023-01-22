ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal

Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
msn.com

Elephants Protect Babies From Wild Dogs

As you’ve probably seen many times on our playlist, mothers in the wild will go to all ends to protect their young. Elephants are the epitome of this phenomenon. This is the moment a herd of elephants come together to form a shield around the babies of the herd to protect them from a pack of wild dogs.
The Independent

Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach

A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
Looper

The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change

Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
The Independent

Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight

A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km over...
The Independent

More than 40 endangered sea turtles rescued from poachers in Bali

Authorities in Bali rescued 43 sea turtles during a “routine navy operation where they stumbled across poachers out at sea”. The species is protected in Indonesia and officials said the poachers fled the scene when caught, leaving behind their loot.Indonesia has become a hub of international trafficking of marine turtles, feeding demand from countries like Vietnam, Malaysia and China.The population of green turtles - one of the largest sea turtles - has been declining due to hunting, loss of nesting sites and getting caught in fishing gear.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World’s rarest chimpanzee born in British zooAmazon to ‘cut ties’ with Jeremy Clarkson after his email apology to Harry and MeghanWoodcutter builds and lives in ‘Hobbit House’ despite never seeing Lord of the Rings
Upworthy

A Finnish teacher stumbled upon 3 bear cubs playing in a circle and they look like tiny humans

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2020. It has since been updated. Photography, sometimes, boils down to being in the right place at the right time. A physical education teacher from Sotkamo, Finland, was out exploring the Finnish taiga around the town of Martinselkonen a few years ago when he came across an unusual gathering amidst the trees. Valtteri Mulkahainen, who captures (on camera) wildlife and magical sights around his country in his free time, quickly found a spot to discreetly capture the once-in-a-lifetime shots he'd stumbled upon and the results are truly fascinating. Before his eyes were a mother bear and her 3 adorable cubs who, unaware of Mulkahainen's presence, put on quite a show.
natureworldnews.com

Fishermen Found a 1000-Pound Tiger Shark in a Resort in Bahamas

Some expert fishermen captured incredible footage while bottom-catching fish out of the Old Bahama Bay Resort in the Bahamas. They were able to catch something that was extraordinary. A fascinating huge extraordinary fish. The group began by fishing in 600 feet of water with electric eels for yellow eye snappers....
Outsider.com

Massive, Soul-Eating Saltwater Crocodile Caught on Camera Swimming: WATCH

Few creatures carry a more intimidating face than saltwater crocodiles as this wild underwater footage shows. When it comes to the animal kingdom, few families are more iconic than crocodilians. Those of us living in America’s southeast are well-accustomed to our American alligators, though they remain misunderstood. Travel down to the southernmost areas of Florida, and you’ll find the only place on the planet where alligators co-exist with crocodiles in the wild, too.
Time Out Global

Is it time we stopped going wild swimming?

Can you imagine anything better than breast-stroking through murky brown waters at teeth-chattering temperatures? Jo Robb can’t. She dives into the Thames several times a week with wild-swimming group the Henley Mermaids (self-described ‘maniacs’), and is effusive about the benefits: ‘It fosters this connection with nature and with the river.’ Joan Fennelly, a fellow Mermaid, agrees: ‘You can go down to the river in a foul mood and you will always come back with a smile on your face… most of the time.’

