Chamber, DDA partner to host small business workshop skills clinic

Pam Powers-Smith

A local workshop program is aiming to help entrepreneurs navigate many of the hurdles they may run into when starting out or growing.

Opening a new business is tough. Even if a new business owner has a demand to fill and the ability to meet a customer’s needs, a lot of sometimes unforeseen issues can crop up.

The program is presented by the Rome Floyd Chamber and Rome Downtown Development Authority, through the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center . It will cover topics ranging from preparing financial statements and financial planning to legal issues businesses need to consider, marketing, technology and building a business plan.

“This program is a result of several requests from business owners we’ve had,” said Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith. “This is for people looking to start their own business or people who have been in business for a few years who are looking to expand or grow their business.”

The partnership between the DDA and the Chamber allowed this program to be offered to any business in Rome or Floyd County.

“This program is to help new and smaller businesses develop,” said DDA Director Aundi Lesley. “These workshops can give those businesses the support they need in order to sustain their operations as well as work toward growth.”

The workshop, which begins on Feb. 23 and goes through March, features a number of instructor led-sessions alongside group and independent exercises. The registration fee is $99 and those interested can register on the UGA SBDC website.

While the program is called an Accelerated Entrepreneurship Workshop, Powers-Smith said it’s really a pre-assessment workshop.

They’ll lead the participants through what is needed to start their business, or for the next phase of their business, what they’ll need to grow.

“Even if a business owner doesn’t think this program is for them, they can always reach out to the Chamber for any questions they may have,” Powers-Smith said. “That’s why we’re here.”