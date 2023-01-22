Niagara at Saint Peter's odds, picks and predictions

The Niagara Purple Eagles (9-9, 4-5 MAAC) and Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-11, 3-7) meet in a Sunday afternoon Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game in Jersey City. Tip at the Yanitelli Center is at 2 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Niagara vs. Saint Peter’s odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Since Jan. 8, Niagara is 0-4 straight up and 1-3 against the spread. All 4 losses have been by 6 points or less. In their last game on Friday, the Purple Eagles were a 4.5-point underdog at Rider. NU finished as a minus-7 in rebounding and a minus-4 in turnovers in a game it lost 65-62.

The Peacocks also played Friday, and they won 61-57 as 2.5-point underdogs at Marist, snapping a 5-game losing streak. The lowest-scoring team in the MAAC (61.8 points per game) has averaged a meager 55.6 PPG during the skid.

Niagara at Saint Peter’s odds

Moneyline: Niagara -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Saint Peter’s -125 (bet $125 to win $100)

Niagara -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Saint Peter’s -125 (bet $125 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Niagara +1.5 (-115) | Saint Peter’s -1.5 (-105)

Niagara +1.5 (-115) | Saint Peter’s -1.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 119.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Niagara at Saint Peter’s picks and predictions

Prediction

Saint Peter’s 63, Niagara 60

Figure on a slight SPU lean for the game, but the juice here nixes any profit potential. PASS.

The Peacocks are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 home games. They are 3-1 ATS in the last 4 games of this series.

But Saint Peter’s has its warts. The Peacocks are not really a value play unless giving perhaps just a point. PASS.

SPU us 5-3 at home. The Over is 4-1 in NU’s last 5 road games against teams with winning marks at home.

Both sides play at tremendously slow tempos. But SPU has played a relatively tough schedule for its offense (against better defenses) and is due for some regression on iffy shooting numbers (42.1% effective ranks 361st in the nation). Niagara’s offense has been a bit better in some recent losses.

This is a low total and a beatable one. BACK THE OVER 119 (-115).

