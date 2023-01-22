Effective: 2023-01-26 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Westerly winds gusting around 50 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM EST Friday. Snow will develop overnight between midnight and 4 AM. Snow will continue through Thursday night. Heavier snow showers and perhaps a snow squall are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times.

GRANT COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO