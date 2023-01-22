I love goulash, my dad made the absolute best. I’ve seen him make it a hundred times, watching him move around the kitchen, he never measured anything, just knew exactly how much of this and how much of that to put into his recipes. What I wouldn’t give to have another day of cooking with my dad. This is comfort food at it’s best, its hearty, warms your soul and there’s no way you’re not going back for seconds. I love meals like this, they were staples in our house growing up and they always remind me of my dad.

