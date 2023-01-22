Read full article on original website
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
10 Best Food Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January
Baby, it's cold outside. January has arrived, meaning it's time to cozy up indoors with your favorite comfort foods -- and Dollar Tree has you covered. See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
What Pepsi’s new Starry soda really tastes like
Pepsi recently ditched its lemon-lime soda, Sierra Mist and has replaced it with Starry. With the slogan, “Starry hits different,” the company said the new Starry “delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon-lime flavored soda category.”. Sierra Mist was launched in...
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
Dr Pepper flavored Peeps arrive soon. Will you try them?
Dr Pepper Peeps marshmallows: We’ve never seen those in an Easter basket before.
Wendy’s has buy one, get one for $1 chicken sandwiches every day in January
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Hopefully your new year’s resolution doesn’t involve cutting out fast food,...
We Tried Tom Hanks’ Champagne Diet Coke Cocktail, and It’s The Real Thing
What’s better than a champagne cocktail, whether the bubbly is flavored with cranberry juice or cotton candy? Honestly, you could float Lucky Charms in champagne, and I’d probably drink it. So when Tom Hanks went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and introduced the world to his new, bizarre champagne-spiked cocktail, I was ready to raise a glass.
Cinnamon Bun Casserole
This simple, sweet breakfast casserole transforms ordinary cinnamon rolls into fluffy, ooey gooey, tender bites of a Cinnamon Bun Casserole!. If you're looking for a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth, then look no further than this scrumptious Cinnamon Bun Casserole! Everyone loves a good cinnamon roll and with this recipe we transform your classic cinnamon bun into the perfect breakfast casserole. Plus, this couldn't be easier or faster to whip up! Perfect for breakfast, a snack, or an evening dessert, it's sure to be a hit whenever it's served!
Avalanche No Bake Cookies: Decadent Desserts
No bake dessert recipes are some of the best ones to make and these avalanche cookies are no exception. These little bits of deliciousness are so easy. No turning on the oven, no mess, no fuss. Plus, kids love them! The best part is that they can help make them so this is something that the whole family can enjoy together.
Farmer's Casserole - Bake Breakfast in the Oven
This past weekend, we revisited a recipe for Farmer's Casserole we had made a while back. I had forgotten how good it was and how easy it was to make! Here's our version of the recipe with minor changes from the original:
No Bake Desserts: Creamy Oreo Peanut Butter Pie
Are you a peanut butter lover, looking for a new decadent dessert? How about an easy no-bake peanut butter pie recipe that only has 5 ingredients plus an oreo cookie pie crust and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.
Homemade Artisan Bread Recipe
I’ve been making no-knead homemade artisan bread for the last 15 years, and it’s always been good but never quite what I hoped it would be. It just wasn’t quite right. Of course, it was still delicious and we enjoyed the homemade bread, but it always left me thinking it could be better.
Homestyle Goulash
I love goulash, my dad made the absolute best. I’ve seen him make it a hundred times, watching him move around the kitchen, he never measured anything, just knew exactly how much of this and how much of that to put into his recipes. What I wouldn’t give to have another day of cooking with my dad. This is comfort food at it’s best, its hearty, warms your soul and there’s no way you’re not going back for seconds. I love meals like this, they were staples in our house growing up and they always remind me of my dad.
Air Fryer Biscuit Donuts
Want a freshly made, shortcut donut recipe? Try these easy, fluffy, deliciously sweet Air Fryer Biscuit Donuts that are ready in just 10 short minutes!. Air Fryer Biscuit Donuts are the perfect treat or snack to make when you need something quick. Using canned biscuit dough is the secret to making fluffy donuts along with a simple chocolate or vanilla frosting, and of course, sprinkles! These tasty donuts are bursting with flavor and you'll love how they come together so quickly. We make these a lot in my house when we want something sweet but don't want to spend a lot of time whipping something up!
Pizza Casserole Recipe
Everyone I know loves pizza, and here's a perfect recipe to bring to your next potluck or just make any time at home! It's really easy to throw together and is sure to please. This pizza casserole has all the flavors of a fresh pizzeria pizza piled high and baked to perfection. Its ricotta cheese is reminiscent of lasagna but this is so much easier to make! If you want you can prepare it ahead of time and keep in the refrigerator overnight and whenever you're ready, bring it to room temperature and bake.
This Amazon Dog Toy Has Over 30,000 5-Star Reviews & Is on Sale for $3 Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As a dog owner, you want nothing but the best for your furry friend. One way to show your love and affection is by providing them with new toys to play with. Not only do toys keep your dog entertained and mentally stimulated, but they also play an important role in their physical and emotional well-being. Of course, constantly buying new toys for your pooch can get pricey. That’s why we yelped with joy when we saw that this dog...
Cannoli Pound Cake
Perfect for the Fall and Winter Holidays but delicious any time of the year Mama Jeanette’s Famous Italian Cannoli Pound Cake with a white chocolate ganache will soon become a family favorite!
What Exactly Is Subway's Chicken Pizziola Sub?
If someone asked you how many ways someone could craft a Subway sandwich from all of the bread varieties, fillings, and condiments, what would you guess? Hundreds? Thousands? Try billions, at least according to Subway. The sandwich chain claimed in a 2018 Facebook post, "With over 4.9 billion combinations we could make our own galaxy. We'd call it, the Sub-way." While you can build your own sub from scratch, the universe of options includes signature subs, like the Italian B.M.T. or the Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki.
Lemon Buttermilk Cake
This simple southern Lemon Buttermilk Layer Cake is a classic dessert that is perfect for the spring and summer months. Light and fluffy with a tangy lemon cream cheese frosting, it’s a delightfully refreshing dessert that your friends and family will love!
