How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?
It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
Another Winter Storm Will Create Difficult Travel in Parts of CNY
Here comes more snow. How much will fall depends on where you live in Central New York. It could be anywhere from 2 to 10 inches. Significant snow from the second storm this week could create difficult travel once again. The National Weather Service has issued advisories and warnings for most of the area.
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
WKTV
Snow continues with heaviest falling in Otsego County
Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s. Afternoon: Lingering showers and slick roads. High 33. Tonight: Snow ends. Cloudy. Low 25. Tomorrow: Lake effect snow. High 34. Low 21. Snow showers still falling this morning especially south and east of Utica. The heaviest of snow will continue to fall into Otsego county up towards eastern Herkimer county. This is due to a low pressure system off the coast, so the snow is heavier and wetter than lake effect and could cause some very hazardous conditions on unplowed roads. Lingering showers continue into the afternoon with the snow ending tonight.
WKTV
Active week ahead
Last night's nor'easter was an overachiever across our area, turning north and west and bringing the heaviest bands into Central New York. Many areas east of Utica picked up 8-12" of snowfall. The jet stream is now lined up right along the Atlantic Coast, which is a highly favorable weather pattern for more winter storms. The next one arrives on Wednesday.
WKTV
State DOT clears roads in preparation for icy conditions
UTICA, N.Y. -- State DOT plows were ahead of the storm Wednesday, out clearing the roads in preparation for icy conditions. "In the Utica area state roads, 12, 5, 8, 5s, 5a, those are the roads we are responsible for in this area," Heather Tehan, NYS DOT Public Information Officer said.
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Storm Watch for entire listening area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of nine inches possible. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday evening.
newyorkupstate.com
See how much snow fell in Upstate NY’s first widespread snow storm of 2023 (chart)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York’s first widespread snowstorm of 2023 dropped up to a foot of snow, with the highest totals in the eastern half of the state. The snowiest spot was the town of Warrensburg, in the Adirondacks county of Warren, with 12 inches of snow. Oneonta, in Otsego County, was runner-up with 11 inches.
cnyhomepage.com
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Winter weather on the way
MONTICELLO – If you live in the Catskills area of our Mid-Hudson News territory, you can expect to be shoveling snow Monday morning. The National Weather Service is calling for a winter weather advisory for Sullivan and Delaware counties from 5 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. Three to...
cortlandvoice.com
Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
WKTV
Richfield Springs issues parking restrictions
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- The Village of Richfield Springs has issued parking restrictions in the event of snow. If three inches of snow has fallen, parking tickets will be issued to anyone parked on the village streets.
WKTV
Complete Streets trial on Genesee Street extended for 90 days
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Complete Streets trial on Genesee Street in downtown Utica, has been extended for 90 days. The extension has been put in place to allow an independent engineering firm, C&S Engineering, to analyze the traffic pattern. They will then make their recommendations based on those findings. C&S...
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:06 A.M. Herkimer County Community College: Opening @ 11:00 A.M. Holland Patent CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES. Poland CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Remsen CSD: 2-hour-delay. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
WKTV
No one seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-88
A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided on I-88 in Otsego County Wednesday morning, leaving both vehicles with heavy damage. The crash happened in the eastbound lane near Exit 15. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, no one was seriously hurt, but the driver of the pickup truck was...
cortlandvoice.com
School closings and delays: January 23, 2023
The following schools have a two hour delay for the following school districts(update 6:20am):
WKTV
Unique mindfulness event to take place in Utica on Feb. 11
UTICA, N.Y. -- An event called "embodied.Utica" will be held on Feb. 11 at 171 Events in Utica to help people reconnect with their bodies. Organizers say it will be a culinary journey through the chakras and ecstatic dance. The event will start with herbal-infused tonics and elixirs, designed to...
WKTV
'Sweetheart Skate' in Rome for Valentines Day
ROME, N.Y. -- A 'Sweetheart Skate' event will be held just in time for Valentine's Day, on Feb. 12 in Rome. There will be much to do at the event including a special valentine's station, pizza from Big Jays, concessions, candy and prizes. The event is a fun, unique, easy and inexpensive way to celebrate love this Valentines Day!
