KOMO News
Residents call for action after shooting death at Seattle encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — A problematic Seattle homeless encampment that KOMO has been asking city and state officials about for months, is now the scene of a deadly shooting. Seattle Police said a man was killed Friday night near the homeless encampment under the ship canal bridge. They said a...
KOMO News
Rideshare workers push for safety protections after driver killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — A man who was killed during a random shooting spree in Renton earlier this month was a well-known rideshare driver. Those who knew him said he was kind and advocated for the rights of rideshare drivers. Mahamadou Kabba was one of three people shot at random....
KOMO News
Man shot, killed in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood
SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed in Wallingford on Friday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 5th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street shortly after 11 p.m. and found a 45-year-old man "underneath the interstate in a dwelling with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his side."
KOMO News
Department of Health issues license for Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license Thursday for an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood. Acadia Health selected Lynnwood for its new location after its Bothell location was sold. However, some community members have expressed concerns because of the clinic's proximity to the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club and Alderwood Little League.
KOMO News
Bathtub burglar: Man breaks into Madrona home, takes fully-clothed bath
SEATTLE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday night after breaking into a Madrona home, filling up the bathtub and taking a bath with his clothes on. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received reports of the burglary on the 1700 block of 34th Avenue around 7:15 p.m. A woman reportedly returned home to find one of her windows smashed and a man inside. She remained outside and called 911, police said.
KOMO News
Over $100,000 in stolen property recovered by deputies in Kitsap County seizure
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized more than $100,000 in stolen property after serving a second warrant at a home in Poulsbo. The home is located in the 22000 block of Port Gamble Rd. The investigation was regarding a series of both residential and...
KOMO News
Tacoma 'Safe Place' initiative aims to protect victims of hate crimes
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is joining 275 other law enforcement agencies in launching a Safe Place initiative. The program, which was started by the Seattle Police Department, partners police departments with local businesses, schools, and community organizations to help victims of hate or bias crimes. The...
KOMO News
Mail truck thefts in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood have residents on edge
SEATTLE — As USPS investigates the recent thefts of four different mail trucks, neighbors impacted by the crimes expressed shock and worry. Since the start of the year, four different mail trucks have been stolen in Seattle. The most recent case occurred on Tuesday in Beacon Hill. The truck...
KOMO News
Seattle police, mayor call for action following release of Tyre Nichols video
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle's Police Chief, Mayor, Council President, and Police Guild President all widely condemned the Tyre Nichols video on Friday and took a cautious approach to any public reaction. The video was released late Friday afternoon and shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, who later succumbed...
KOMO News
Seattle to resume charging drivers late fees for unpaid tickets
SEATTLE — Drivers will soon be charged late fees on infractions once again in Seattle for the first time since before the pandemic. The Seattle Municipal Court said it's resuming late fees for Seattle infraction tickets that are past their due date beginning on Monday. Late fees have been suspended by the city since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
KOMO News
Billions, not millions, needed to address King County homelessness crisis
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is asking for feedback on its proposal to spend nearly $12 billion to address homelessness over the next five years. The proposal would drastically increase resources available for housing and social services, but the price tag is already...
KOMO News
19-year-old fatally shot near Rogers High School, police search for suspects
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police are currently investigating a homicide that took place in Puyallup Saturday evening. A 19-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in the area of 126th Street and 90th Street near Rogers High School, according to Pierce County Sheriff Department (PCSD) Sergeant Moss. Police...
KOMO News
RV encampment returns to busy shopping area in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood
SEATTLE — An RV encampment has returned to Seattle's Ballard neighborhood in a busy shopping area weeks after the city cleared it. The city confirmed it last cleaned up the camp along Ballard Way near 14th Avenue in December, but some frustrated shoppers and business owners want a more permanent solution to help the homeless and clear their street.
KOMO News
Deputies seek driver of 'likely-stolen' Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Deputies searching for suspect, likely-stolen Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting. Deputies are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred in Pierce County on Thursday. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting happened at a home on the 18300 block of...
KOMO News
Seattle police begin sending automated texts, emails to 911 callers to seek feedback
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) began a new process Thursday to follow up with 911 callers and crime victims in the city. The process involves sending fully automated text messages and emails seeking feedback and aims to “improve services to the community." The department said once...
KOMO News
Seattle leaders brace for potential unrest after release of Tyre Nichols video
SEATTLE — Community activists and business leaders in Seattle expressed uncertainty in anticipation of the release of a video showing the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after he was beaten by five Memphis, Tenn. police officers in an encounter that was...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters prepare for EV emergencies as sales surge
SEATTLE — With around 115,000 electric vehicles on Washington roads, firefighters are preparing for the unique challenges of dealing with the hazards from EV emergencies. On Thursday morning, crews from Seattle fire met with a team from General Motors that came to the city to train first responders on what to do in a roadside emergency with an EV.
KOMO News
Man accused of shooting 2 Puyallup officers held on more than $2 million bail
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A judge at the Pierce County Courthouse in Tacoma ordered that a man accused of shooting two Puyallup police officers during an hours-long standoff Tuesday, be held on more than $2 million bail. Thirty-Seven-year-old, Muelu Salanoa Jr. is facing attempted murder charges for what police said...
KOMO News
Mother and daughter arrested for Renton carjacking, could face kidnapping charges
RENTON, Wash. — A mother and daughter who were arrested Tuesday could face charges of robbery, attempted kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment. Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a recently-reported-stolen vehicle driving to a fast-food restaurant on the 3700 block of Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest in Mukilteo, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). The vehicle, which had come from Everett, was stolen during a carjacking in Renton on Monday night, SCSO said.
KOMO News
Woman shot near church in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — A woman was shot near a church in Auburn late Wednesday night. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Street Northeast just before 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The area is located near the Victory Fellowship Church, which is east of the Fred Meyer and north of Auburn Memorial Stadium.
