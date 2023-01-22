ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

KOMO News

Residents call for action after shooting death at Seattle encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — A problematic Seattle homeless encampment that KOMO has been asking city and state officials about for months, is now the scene of a deadly shooting. Seattle Police said a man was killed Friday night near the homeless encampment under the ship canal bridge. They said a...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man shot, killed in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood

SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed in Wallingford on Friday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 5th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street shortly after 11 p.m. and found a 45-year-old man "underneath the interstate in a dwelling with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his side."
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Department of Health issues license for Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license Thursday for an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood. Acadia Health selected Lynnwood for its new location after its Bothell location was sold. However, some community members have expressed concerns because of the clinic's proximity to the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club and Alderwood Little League.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Bathtub burglar: Man breaks into Madrona home, takes fully-clothed bath

SEATTLE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday night after breaking into a Madrona home, filling up the bathtub and taking a bath with his clothes on. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received reports of the burglary on the 1700 block of 34th Avenue around 7:15 p.m. A woman reportedly returned home to find one of her windows smashed and a man inside. She remained outside and called 911, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma 'Safe Place' initiative aims to protect victims of hate crimes

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is joining 275 other law enforcement agencies in launching a Safe Place initiative. The program, which was started by the Seattle Police Department, partners police departments with local businesses, schools, and community organizations to help victims of hate or bias crimes. The...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police, mayor call for action following release of Tyre Nichols video

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle's Police Chief, Mayor, Council President, and Police Guild President all widely condemned the Tyre Nichols video on Friday and took a cautious approach to any public reaction. The video was released late Friday afternoon and shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, who later succumbed...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle to resume charging drivers late fees for unpaid tickets

SEATTLE — Drivers will soon be charged late fees on infractions once again in Seattle for the first time since before the pandemic. The Seattle Municipal Court said it's resuming late fees for Seattle infraction tickets that are past their due date beginning on Monday. Late fees have been suspended by the city since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Billions, not millions, needed to address King County homelessness crisis

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is asking for feedback on its proposal to spend nearly $12 billion to address homelessness over the next five years. The proposal would drastically increase resources available for housing and social services, but the price tag is already...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

RV encampment returns to busy shopping area in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

SEATTLE — An RV encampment has returned to Seattle's Ballard neighborhood in a busy shopping area weeks after the city cleared it. The city confirmed it last cleaned up the camp along Ballard Way near 14th Avenue in December, but some frustrated shoppers and business owners want a more permanent solution to help the homeless and clear their street.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters prepare for EV emergencies as sales surge

SEATTLE — With around 115,000 electric vehicles on Washington roads, firefighters are preparing for the unique challenges of dealing with the hazards from EV emergencies. On Thursday morning, crews from Seattle fire met with a team from General Motors that came to the city to train first responders on what to do in a roadside emergency with an EV.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Mother and daughter arrested for Renton carjacking, could face kidnapping charges

RENTON, Wash. — A mother and daughter who were arrested Tuesday could face charges of robbery, attempted kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment. Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a recently-reported-stolen vehicle driving to a fast-food restaurant on the 3700 block of Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest in Mukilteo, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). The vehicle, which had come from Everett, was stolen during a carjacking in Renton on Monday night, SCSO said.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Woman shot near church in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A woman was shot near a church in Auburn late Wednesday night. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Street Northeast just before 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The area is located near the Victory Fellowship Church, which is east of the Fred Meyer and north of Auburn Memorial Stadium.
AUBURN, WA

