q13fox.com
WATCH: Burglar caught roaming through home in Tacoma, detectives seek help identifying suspect
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who was caught on video roaming through someone’s home earlier this month. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Jan. 11, a man burglarized a home in the 4700 block of Waller Rd. E near Swan Creek Park in Tacoma.
q13fox.com
Police searching for suspect who stole 'romantic pleasure accessories' from Silverdale Lovers store
SILVERDALE, Wash. - Deputies in Kitsap County are searching for a suspect who burglarized an adult store and stole "romantic pleasure accessories." According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 1:00 a.m. to the Lovers Store in Silverdale. The suspect forced open a door and stole goods.
'Haven't seen anything like it': Tuesday crime spree spreads from Milton to Renton, Kent
RENTON, Wash. — Milton Mayor Shanna Sherrell still can’t believe what she saw on Tuesday night while coming out of the Safeway on 900 Meridian Avenue East: a woman getting her car stolen, right in the parking lot. “I approached her with some caution, because I don’t know...
Renton police arrest mother, daughter for alleged robbery and carjacking
A mother and daughter were arrested Tuesday from a carjacking in Renton that occurred on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Snohomish County deputies were told that an SUV that had been taken during a robbery and carjacking in Renton had left an apartment in Everett and was headed to a restaurant in Mukilteo.
Do you recognize these shoes? Suspects sought in Bainbridge Island burglary
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — The Bainbridge Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a recent burglary, but they don’t have much to go on. Surveillance video posted by police shows two people entering the building. One person is seen putting...
KOMO News
Family of South Hill woman run over by her own vehicle question circumstances of her death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Family members are raising questions surrounding the death of a woman who died after she was run over by her own vehicle on the morning of Jan. 10. Imelda Rodriguez Ramel, 55, was identified by family as the woman who died in the incident that happened on the 7800 block of 165th Street Court E in South Hill.
q13fox.com
Kia Boyz TikTok Challenge: Pierce County warns public after robbery suspects fled in stolen Kia
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects who threatened a store employee with a taser. On Jan 15, 2023 at 9:41 a.m., the got out of a stolen Kia Forte and entered the store at 16500 Pacific Ave S, Spanaway.
q13fox.com
Lacey Police seek suspect in laundry detergent theft
LACEY, Wash. - Police need help identifying a man suspected of stealing $333 worth of laundry detergent and garbage bags from a Safeway in Lacey last weekend. According to Lacey Police, the man was captured on surveillance video stealing a shopping cart full of Tide detergent and garbage bags from the Safeway on Yelm Hwy SE and College St around 9:14 p.m. Saturday.
Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett
Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside an Amazon distribution warehouse in Everett. Officer Ora Hamel with Everett police told us a man who works in the building called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He told dispatchers he walked out to his car and...
q13fox.com
Police: Man intentionally set fire at Tumwater museum out of anger toward other person
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly intentionally set a fire at the Brewmaster's House (formerly the Henderson House Museum) in Tumwater on Friday. Fire crews responded to the museum on Deschutes Parkway around 6:08 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a fire. Crews were able to put the fire out, but there was substantial damage to the exterior of the historic building.
q13fox.com
Woman dies after being struck by Seattle Police patrol car
SEATTLE - A 23-year-old woman was hit and killed by a Seattle Police patrol car Monday night in South Lake Union. An officer was responding to a "priority one" call for the fire department, when they struck a woman near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street. More officers arrived and gave medical treatment, then Seattle firefighters took over and transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
q13fox.com
Detectives seek help identifying suspect who robbed a Redmond Wells Fargo at gunpoint
REDMOND, Wash. - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Redmond last November. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a single suspect robbed the Redmond Ridge branch of Wells Fargo Bank at gunpoint on Nov. 9, 2022.
KUOW
Olympia Police all booked up for guns-for-gift-cards event
It didn't take long for the Olympia Police Department to run out of gift cards to exchange for firearms, and its first guns for gift cards event hasn't even happened yet. OPD announced the event on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. By 2:50 p.m., and all available appointments to turn in firearms were scheduled.
q13fox.com
Teekah Lewis: Vigil to be held for Tacoma girl who vanished 24 years ago
TACOMA, Wash. - It has been 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis vanished from a Tacoma bowling alley and her family hasn't given up on searching for her. On Jan. 23, 1999, Teekah was last seen playing at the arcade area at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street.
Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall
Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
Chronicle
Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County
It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
Seattle police to begin seeking feedback from 911 callers through new messaging system
Starting Thursday, the Seattle Police Department will begin sending follow-up text messages and emails to crime victims and 911 callers, asking them for feedback to enhance customer service and improve interactions between police and the public, the department announced Wednesday. Once the 911 emergency ends, callers will receive messages asking...
Family identifies parents who died in Thurston County house fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Relatives want to remember Destiny and Steven Cox for the good they did, and the smiles they put on people's faces. Their family identified the couple as the two adults found deceased in a Thurston County home early Saturday morning following a fire. The bodies of...
q13fox.com
Bronze statue cut down at the ankles, stolen in Auburn
A bronze statue of a girl outside of the City of Auburn’s community and events center has gone missing. Thieves sawed the statue at the ankles and took off with it.
