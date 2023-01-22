ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

q13fox.com

Lacey Police seek suspect in laundry detergent theft

LACEY, Wash. - Police need help identifying a man suspected of stealing $333 worth of laundry detergent and garbage bags from a Safeway in Lacey last weekend. According to Lacey Police, the man was captured on surveillance video stealing a shopping cart full of Tide detergent and garbage bags from the Safeway on Yelm Hwy SE and College St around 9:14 p.m. Saturday.
LACEY, WA
MyNorthwest

Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett

Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside an Amazon distribution warehouse in Everett. Officer Ora Hamel with Everett police told us a man who works in the building called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He told dispatchers he walked out to his car and...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man intentionally set fire at Tumwater museum out of anger toward other person

TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly intentionally set a fire at the Brewmaster's House (formerly the Henderson House Museum) in Tumwater on Friday. Fire crews responded to the museum on Deschutes Parkway around 6:08 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a fire. Crews were able to put the fire out, but there was substantial damage to the exterior of the historic building.
TUMWATER, WA
q13fox.com

Woman dies after being struck by Seattle Police patrol car

SEATTLE - A 23-year-old woman was hit and killed by a Seattle Police patrol car Monday night in South Lake Union. An officer was responding to a "priority one" call for the fire department, when they struck a woman near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street. More officers arrived and gave medical treatment, then Seattle firefighters took over and transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Olympia Police all booked up for guns-for-gift-cards event

It didn't take long for the Olympia Police Department to run out of gift cards to exchange for firearms, and its first guns for gift cards event hasn't even happened yet. OPD announced the event on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. By 2:50 p.m., and all available appointments to turn in firearms were scheduled.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Teekah Lewis: Vigil to be held for Tacoma girl who vanished 24 years ago

TACOMA, Wash. - It has been 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis vanished from a Tacoma bowling alley and her family hasn't given up on searching for her. On Jan. 23, 1999, Teekah was last seen playing at the arcade area at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County

It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

