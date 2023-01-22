Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers And San Antonio Spurs Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs could still do business regarding Russell Westbrook.
NBA Players With The Most Championships: Bill Russell Is The Real Lord Of The Rings
Celtics legend Bill Russell won the most rings in NBA history.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Recent NBA 4th-Overall Pick Is Reportedly Signing In The G League
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Josh Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, is signing with the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate.
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
SB Nation
Why the NBA loves to hate the Memphis Grizzlies
During the Grit and Grind Era - the run where Zach Randolph told people bullies got bullied where he was from and Tony Allen kicked people like Chris Paul in the face - teams didn’t really enjoy playing the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a physical brand of basketball (even without the face kicks) and the team took pride in being “in the mud” both offensively and defensively. It helped the Grizzlies build the most successful run in franchise history (so far) and take a major step in establishing the type of generational fandom in Memphis that results in long-term viability for an organization in a city.
NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Snap Losing Streak; Moving Up?
The Houston Rockets snapped their 13-game losing streak Monday night. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?
CBS Sports
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Minnesota 24-25; New Orleans 26-22 The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.63 points per matchup before their game Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
CBS Sports
Nuggets vs. Pelicans prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 24 best bets from proven model
The Denver Nuggets (33-14) hit the road to take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (26-21) on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 17-6 at home and the Nuggets are 11-10 on the road. The Pelicans lost to the Miami Heat 100-96 in their last outing and will be looking to snap a four-game slide. Denver saw its nine-game winning streak snapped on Sunday with a 101-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. (personal) has been ruled out for Denver.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
CBS Sports
Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
NBA
Viewer’s guide for NBA's first-ever Rivals Week
Rivalries both old and new take center stage this week with the first-ever NBA Rivals Week. From Tuesday through Saturday, 11 nationally televised games will feature some of the league’s most classic duels and some emerging rivalries between teams and players. Let’s take a closer look at each of...
Guardians’ Jose Ramirez wins Pro Athlete of the Year award at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards
Guardians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was named the ‘Pro Athlete of the Year’ for 2022 at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, besting Browns running back Nick Chubb and Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen for the honor.
