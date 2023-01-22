During the Grit and Grind Era - the run where Zach Randolph told people bullies got bullied where he was from and Tony Allen kicked people like Chris Paul in the face - teams didn’t really enjoy playing the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a physical brand of basketball (even without the face kicks) and the team took pride in being “in the mud” both offensively and defensively. It helped the Grizzlies build the most successful run in franchise history (so far) and take a major step in establishing the type of generational fandom in Memphis that results in long-term viability for an organization in a city.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO