littlebit
3d ago
Address unknown? Wasn't it on his driver's license? Oh wait.....Wasn't it on his insurance card? Oh wait....One more family hurt by these illegal invaders.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato man injured in crash on Highway 22 & Bassett Dr
A Mankato man was injured in a crash yesterday morning after two cars collided at the intersection of Highway 22 and Bassett Dr. The state patrol says Sanfield Dittbenner, 89, was northbound on Highway 22 turning west on Bassett Dr when his vehicle and a southbound sedan collided. Dittbenner suffered...
Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog
A family of three sustained minor injuries in a highway crash involved a young bull moose in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad said the collision happened near the Sax-Zim Bog nature preserve west of Melrude in Ellsburg Township on Highway 53.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman injured in snowmobile crash
A Mankato woman was injured in a snowmobile crash south of Wells Saturday afternoon. The Faribault County Sheriff says a Polaris sled operated by Thomas Lee Cain, 51, of Wells, was southbound in the west ditch of Highway 22 when Cain’s passenger was thrown from the machine, near 150th St.
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
Southern Minnesota News
Windom woman killed in Stearns County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Windom woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Stearn’s County. Lana Ranae Tibodeau, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 23 before Cold Spring and Paynesville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibodeau...
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
kfgo.com
ASK A TROOPER: “Emergency Vehicle Encounter at an Intersection”
Question: Hi, I was wondering – if you are stopped at a stop light and in a left turn lane and an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens comes in behind you (either in the turn lane or the lane to your right), what is the proper procedure? Thank you!
fox9.com
Minnesota 'Name a Snowplow' finalists announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 "Name a Snowplow" are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include "Miracle on Ice," "Taylor Drift" and "Camp Scoopy". The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions. According to MnDOT,...
JUST IN: The Best High Schools in Southern Minnesota for 2023
Few things are more important to Minnesota families than the well-being of our kids, and when it comes to schools and education -- they play such a big role in shaping the adult our children will become. Every year, Niche.com ranks the best schools across the country and here in...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
kfgo.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Jan 23, 2023,
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods as well as coyote hunters and bobcat trappers around Roseau County. Enforcement action taken on anglers using too many lines. CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent time during the week attending snowmobile training, checking area anglers, and following up...
The Top 10 Places to Get a Speeding Ticket in St. Cloud
I'm not one to drive fast and take chances. I live by the mantra "drive like you can't afford a speeding ticket", because it is 100% true. I am also terrified of getting in trouble, so that helps keep my foot off the gas pedal as well. The website SpeedTrap.org put together a user-generated list of the most likely places to get a speeding ticket around the St. Cloud area.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato man charged in Pearl St stabbing
A Mankato man is accused of stabbing another man during an altercation last week. Dwayne LaDale Aron, 51, was charged in Blue Earth County Court last week with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the Jan 20 incident. A criminal complaint says police arrived at a home on...
Southern Minnesota News
2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash
Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
Seeing more Minnesotans driving with expired tabs? You're not alone
MINNEAPOLIS — When making a list of problems facing our state, and even our roads, expired license plate tabs ranks nowhere near the top, but it certainly seems to get people going. Tim Harlow, who has written the Star Tribune's Drive column since 2010, says readers have been urging...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: North Mankato man strangled dog with makeshift garrote
A North Mankato man is accused of strangling his dog to death with a makeshift garrote. Lloyd Samuel Mason, 44, was charged last week with felony animal torture in Nicollet County Court. According to a criminal complaint, Mason used a robe tie as a ligature that he wrapped around his...
fox9.com
Truck plunges partially through ice on southern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice. In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Pothole Season Is Starting Early This Year In Minnesota
The picture may be a slight exaggeration but I swear, it feels like it's that big sometimes. Some people may think I'm drunk when I'm driving on certain streets in St Cloud, actually, I'm just trying to avoid potholes that have opened up. Pothole season is starting a bit early...
WIFR
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
