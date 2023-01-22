Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Pendleton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches south of US-250, and 3 to 6 inches north of US-250. Westerly winds will gust around 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton County. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM EST Thursday. Snow will develop overnight, with the steadiest snow most likely Thursday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-half mile at times.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Westerly winds gusting around 50 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM EST Friday. Snow will develop overnight between midnight and 4 AM. Snow will continue through Thursday night. Heavier snow showers and perhaps a snow squall are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Westerly winds gusting around 50 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM EST Friday. Snow will develop overnight between midnight and 4 AM. Snow will continue through Thursday night. Heavier snow showers and perhaps a snow squall are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of strong winds and heavier bursts of snow will cause visibility to be locally reduced below one-quarter mile at times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
